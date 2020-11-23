'We Will Miss Him': Prince William, Kate Middleton Bid Adieu To Their Family Dog Lupo

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s dog, Lupo, has died and the royal couple announced the unfortunate news on social media on November 22. According to reports, Lupo was adopted by the royal couple in 2012- a year before they welcomed their first child, Prince George. While taking to Instagram, Prince William and Kate shared a photograph of the black cocker spaniel and said that Lupo has been at the heart of the family.

The caption of the post read, “Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away. He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much”.

READ: Prince William 'tentatively Welcomes' Investigation Into Princess Diana's 1995 Interview

Lupo was a puppy in the litter born to Ella, Kate’s parents’ dog. His name comes from the Italian word for wolf. Lupo had kept Kate company while William was away on royal duties, sometimes leaving his family alone for months.

Lupo’s demise was also mourned by Kate’s brother, James Middleton. While taking to Instagram, James said, “It is with great sadness that Lupo, the beloved dog of my sister Catherine and her family has passed away. Lupo was the son of Ella, brother to Zulu, Inka & Luna. He was 9 years old. Rest in peace Lupo. Tilly & Mini will be waiting for you. You will always be remembered and your legacy will live on forever. Good Boy”.

READ: Prince William’s COVID-19 Kept Secret In First Wave Of UK Pandemic: Report

‘Adventures of royal dog’

Meanwhile, over the years, Lupo has been featured in several photographs released by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and also some pictures shared by their fans. The dog had also inspired a series of British children’s book - ‘Lupo: the Adventures of a Royal Dog’. Further, the dog has been spotted at a few events, including a 2012 charity polo match where he received love from Prince Harry. Lupo has also been shown up in a Cambridge family portal captured by GQ for a feature on Heads Together, which is a mental health initiative led by the royal couple.

READ: Brilliant! KFC Posts 'Finger-Lickin' Funny' Meme For Prince William Peeping Into Its Store

READ: Prince William, Kate Middleton Play A Game Of Pictionary With Students; Watch Video