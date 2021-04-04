Prince William Calls For Humans To 'reset Relationship' With Climate To Avoid Disaster

Prince William called for humanity to “reset our relationship with nature and our trajectory as a species” to avoid climate disaster as environmental pollution continues to escalate. In a special video message broadcast at the Conservation International Gala in the US, the Duke of Cambridge noted that the next decade would be "one of our greatest tests". Prince William said that the most vulnerable people around the world “and those who have done the least to cause climate change" would face the worst blow. The royal urged everyone to take the lead taken by millions of young people who are currently trying to raise climate concerns.

All of us, across all sectors of society, and in every corner of the globe, must come together to fundamentally reset our relationship with nature and our trajectory as a species," William said. READ | Kensington Palace shares mother's day cards made by Prince William's children

Prince William’s Earthshot prize

Prince William’s latest remarks on climate came after last year he launched the Earthshot Prize with a £50m prize fund for those who are coming up with solutions for climate change. For the next decade, the royal’s prize has five key aims including protect and restore nature, fight air pollution, revive the oceans, build a waste-free world and fix the climate.

In the same message, Duke of Cambridge told the attendees, “We want to find the brightest minds and boldest ideas that will help us to achieve these Earthshots. But it will require our collective energy, determination, and optimism to get there."

“Together we must unite every business, every community, every government and every person around our common goal to repair the earth...Together, I'm confident that we can begin to heal our planet, protect nature, and improve lives for billions of people, today and for generations to come,” he added.

Image credits: AP