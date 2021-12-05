Prince William Shares His Mental Health Struggles, Says 'learned To Prioritise My Own'

In a bid to spread awareness about the growing mental health issues, Prince William on Sunday opened up about coping up with the mental health issues during different stages of his life. He revealed that he had faced several issues related to the memories of his late mother, Princess Diana, and his work as an air ambulance rescue pilot.

"I learned to prioritise my own mental health,” Prince William said on Twitter.

The 39-year-old Duke of Cambridge spoke on Apple's 'Time to Walk' podcast about the royal family's enjoyment of long walks as well as the life lessons he has learned over the years. From 2015 to 2017, Prince William worked as a rescue pilot for the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA), and Apple's podcast details how those experiences have lasted with him.

Prince William shares his struggle with Mental Health issues

"In the hope of inspiring a few other people to get active and take some extra time for their own mental health – I wanted to share a few of my stories and favourite songs with you in an episode of 'Time to Walk',” he said.

During the interview, he confessed that remembering his time at EAAA now makes him "very emotional." He also mentioned happy recollections, such as his mother singing Tina Turner's popular song "The Best" at "top of her voice" with her sons on the way to school to help him feel better.



My whole family have a passion for walking – whether it's my Grandmother still taking her corgis out at 95; my father embarking on lengthy rambles over the summer in Scotland;or my own children making their first appearance at our annual walk to church on Christmas at Sandringham

"My whole family have a passion for walking – whether it's my Grandmother [Queen Elizabeth II] still taking her corgis out at 95; my father [Prince Charles] embarking on lengthy rambles over the summer in Scotland, or my own children making their first appearance at our annual walk to church on Christmas at Sandringham,” he said, with reference to his young kids – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

"But I think, as a human being, when you see someone in such dire circumstances, basically at death's door, you can't help but not be affected by that," he notes. "You'd be singing and listening to music right the way up to the gates of school when they dropped you off and that's when reality kind of sunk in – you really were going back to school. Because before that you're lost in songs – want to play it again, just to keep that family moment going. And when I listen to it now it takes me back to those car rides and brings back lots of memories of my mother," he recalls.

I’ll explain how I learned to prioritise my own mental health, an important life lesson that taught me to take myself less seriously, & a vital story about how a friend helped me learn to be a better listener. W



Take some #TimeToWalk on Monday on Apple Fitness+ & on @applemusic

