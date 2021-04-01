Prince William 'struggling To Hold Back' After Harry And Meghan's Tell-all Interview

In the latest development revealing the tumultuous relationship among members of the royal family, Prince William is having a “hard time” following his brother Prince Harry and Meghan’s bombshell interview with American presenter Oprah Winfrey. In the tell-all sit down interview with the Oscar-winning star, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made heavy claims that further deteriorated their relationship with the UK monarch’s family that they called the ‘institution. Prince Harry and Meghan made remarks of racism, ignorance of mental health and other allegations at large.

Fox News previously reported that since the interview aired, Prince William is not pleased with his brother and sister-in-law and the mention of his wife, Kate during the two-hour-long interview about Duke and Duchess of Sussex living in the United States. Recently, US Weekly sources revealed that the Duke of Cambridge is ‘struggling to hold back’ and is willing to share his own side of the story. The insider of Queen Elizabeth II’s family told the publication that the monarch is “insisting that the royals handle the matter privately” and that she “thinks that retaliating will only add fuel to the fire and make the situation worse.”

Who was behind racism claims?

Lady Colin Campbell on March 31 claimed that the second child and only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Princess Anne is royal that Prince Harry and Meghan accused of racism in the bombshell interview with American presenter Oprah Winfrey. However, the Jamaican-born British writer and socialite stressed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who exited the royal family completely this year misunderstood Princess Anne.

Campbell said that Queen’s daughter has concerns about former Suits actor’s suitability with the royal family and concerns if Meghan would have ‘respect’ for all members. However, the 71-year-old Jamaican-born British noted that Princess Anne’s concerns had nothing to do with Meghan being mixed race.

Earlier, in the explosive television interview that aired for the first time on CBS News, Meghan said that her husband relayed to her that there were ‘concerns and conversations’ about the couple’s baby, Archie’s skin colour. Campbell, popularly known ad Lady C claimed that it was Princess Anne. However, in the interview which was reportedly watched by more than 50 million people across the globe, Prince Harry and Meghan refused to reveal the name of the person that they jointly accused of racism.

(Image credits: AP)