Prince William's Birthday: Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Camilla Wish Duke Of Cambridge

As Prince William turned 39 today, Queen Elizabeth II took the opportunity to put out a heartfelt birthday wish for her grandson. In one of the first Twitter posts marking the Duke’s birthday, the 94-year-old sovereign wrote, “Wishing The Duke of Cambridge a very Happy Birthday today! #HappyBirthdayHRH” along with a flying balloon emoticon. She was followed by William's father, Prince of Wales along with his stepmother Duchess of Cornwall, both of whom wished the duke a "very Happy Birthday".

The Royals wish Prince William on birthday

The tweet was put on the official page of the Royal family and also featured a series of four photographs featuring the Duke of Cambridge. While two of the pictures were Prince William’s individual portraits, the other two featured his wife Kate Middleton and his son Prince Louis too. In addition to the Queen, Prince Charles and Camilla also wished their son on his special day by posting a monochrome picture from William's infanthood. Later, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took the opportunity to thank everybody who extended their greetings.

🎈Wishing The Duke of Cambridge a very Happy Birthday today! #HappyBirthdayHRH pic.twitter.com/9NB5klLpqN — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 21, 2021

A very Happy Birthday to The Duke of Cambridge! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/H4xdjYKcLE — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) June 21, 2021

Thank you for all the birthday wishes and kind messages 🎂 pic.twitter.com/3FcvQoFtD6 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 21, 2021

Meanwhile, Royal expert Katie Nicholl recently told the Independent that she is expecting Kate Middleton to do everything to make sure “her husband enjoys his special day”. Prince William is second in line of succession to the British crown and lost his mother-Princess Diana- at the tender age of 15. Recently, he has been jolted not only by the death of his grandfather-Prince Philip-but also due to growing tension with his younger brother Prince Harry.

The 39-year-old William was born in St Mary's Hospital, London. He was educated at Wetherby School followed by Ludgrove School and Eton College. He spent parts of his gap year in Belize and Chile before earning a Scottish Master of Arts degree in geography at the University of St Andrews. It was at the University of St Andrews, in Scotland where he met his wife Kate Middleton. At present, the Duke of Cambridge holds patronage with over 30 charitable and military organisations, including the Tusk Trust, Centrepoint, and London's Air Ambulance Charity.

Image: AP