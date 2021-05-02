Princess Charlotte's Birthday: Royal Family Releases New Photo Clicked By Kate Middleton

Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton have released a new photograph of their daughter Charlotte to mark her birthday on May 2. Princess Charlotte, fourth in line of succession to the British crown, turns six on Sunday. The picture was posted on the official page of the Royal Family.

Clicked by the Duchess

The dazzling photograph shows Princess Charlotte dressed in a blue floral dress, buttoned down the front. The six-year-old royal is captured looking straight in the lens with light reflecting off her eyes. According to the Palace, the picture was clicked by the Duchess of Cambridge this weekend, in the county of Norfolk.

With nearly 22 thousand likes, the photograph has left the internet awed. Within minutes, hundreds of thousands of people flocked to the post to wish Princess Charlotte on her birthday." Happy Birthday, Princess Charlotte! Precious little girl and her brothers have stolen our hearts," wrote a user. "Oh my, when did she grow up. Looking beautiful and a good deal like her Grandmother. Lovely just lovely," added another.

This is the third birthday in the family, post the saddening demise of Prince Phillip on April 9. Blanketed by gloom, the royal family marked a scaled-down birthday of Queen Elizabeth II on April 21. For the second year in a row, ‘Trooping the Colour’ was cancelled due to the pandemic which refers to the June festivities held to mark Queen’s birthday. Just two days later, on April 23, Prince Louis, the third child of Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton turned three years old. To mark the same, members from across the House of Windsor united, sharing wishes and posting pictures of the Cambridge Royal. Taking to Instagram, the official page of the Royal Family shared a brightening photograph of Louis which showed him flashing a wide smile while riding a bicycle. Three-year-old Prince Louis is fifth in line for the British crown. He is preceded by his grandfather Prince Charles, father Prince William, Elder brother George and elder sister Prince Charlotte.

