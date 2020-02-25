UK: Priti Patel, Philip Rutman 'deeply Concerned' Over Rumours Of Rift

United Kingdom's newly appointed Home Secretary Priti Patel is embroiled in controversy just days after assuming office. Earlier, reports had emerged that Britain's top intelligence agency MI5 is withholding information from Priti Patel due to lack of confidence. According to the latest reports, Patel has dismissed claims that MI5 doesn't trust her and has said that there is no reluctance on the part of the intelligence agency to share intel with her.

All is not well in Home office?

There was another report that alleged Priti Patel tried to remove senior civil servant and permanent secretary Sir Philip Rutnam from his role after a series of arguments, which the pair have denied citing false allegations. A spokesperson for Patel and Rutman told the press that both the minister and the secretary are focused on delivering their department's agenda of overhauling the immigration system and deploying more policemen on the streets of the United Kingdom.

As per reports, Downing Street has backed Priti Patel saying the Prime Minister has 'full confidence' in the Home Secretary and intelligence is not being withheld from her. Priti Patel reportedly demanded a leak inquiry following the allegations that appeared in various media reports. Patel ordered that a formal leak inquiry be carried out by Helen MacNamara, who is the director-general of propriety and ethics at the Cabinet Office. However, further reports suggest that MacNamara has blocked the request made by the Home Secretary.

Priti Patel was appointed the Home Secretary by Prime Minister Boris Johnson following a cabinet reshuffle that took place on February 13. Along with Patel, other members of parliament who were brought to the front benches by the Prime Minister are Rishi Sunak, who replaced Sajid Javed as the new Finance Minister, Oliver Dowden, Brandon Lewis, and Alok Sharma.

