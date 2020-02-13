UK: Rishi Sunak Appointed As Treasury Chief By PM Boris Johnson In Cabinet Reshuffle

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reshuffled his Cabinet on Thursday in a massive shakeup. Several Ministers were shifted to different portfolios, while others lost their Cabinet seats. After the unexpected resignation of Chancellor Sajid Javid, PM Johnson appointed Rishi Sunak as the Treasury Chief. Sunak is the son-in-law Of Narayana Murthy, the co-founder of Infosys.

New Treasury Chief

The Rt Hon Rishi Sunak MP @RishiSunak has been appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer @HMTreasury pic.twitter.com/OTYOkujnbo — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) February 13, 2020

Johnson was aiming to tighten his grip on the government after winning a big parliamentary majority in December’s election. That victory allowed Johnson to take Britain out of the European Union last month, delivering on his key election promise.

"The Queen has been graciously pleased to approve the appointment of Rt Hon Rishi Sunak as Chancellor of the Exchequer," Downing Street said in the official announcement.

The 39-year old previously served as the Chief Secretary to the Treasury and was educated at Winchester College and Oxford University. The Conservative Party leader was elected as the Member of Parliament (MP) from Richmond, North Yorkshire. He became a housing minister in 2018 and was promoted as the Chief Secretary to the Treasury last July.

He co-founded a global investment firm and specialised in investing in small British businesses before his entry into politics and strongly believes that small businesses in the UK would flourish as a result of Brexit as the vast majority of British businesses don't have anything to do with the EU but they are still subject to all EU law.

Several high-profile women in Johnson's government, including Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom, Environment Secretary Theresa Villiers and Housing Minister Esther McVey, all said they had been fired on Thursday morning.

In other developments, Priti Patel remained as the Secretary of State for the Home Department whereas Alok Sharma was appointed as the Business Secretary and also the Minister for the upcoming U.N. climate change conference. The summit, known as the 26th Conference of the Parties, or COP26, is scheduled to be held in Glasgow in November.

