Priti Patel, Rishi Sunak Speak Out Against Racism As UK PM Hails 'diverse Cabinet'

Two senior Indian-origin ministers in Britain’s cabinet spoke out against racism as Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed “most ethnically diverse” government in the history of the UK. Referring to Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Home Secretary Priti Patel, Johnson had said that he is proud to lead a government with two of the four “great offices of state” held by a man and a woman of Indian origin.

Sunak took to Twitter to comment on the ongoing protests and acknowledged as a British Asian that racism exists in Britain. The minister said that he knows people are angry and frustrated and want to see change, but added that a better society doesn't happen overnight just like all great acts of creation.

“It happens slowly and depends on the cooperation of each of us toward that common goal,” he said.

I’ve had a lot of questions on what I think about last weekend’s protests so I thought it would be easiest to share my thoughts below. pic.twitter.com/KnutJ1YZRo — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) June 8, 2020

The 40-year-old conservative leader said that the country is far more inclusive and fairer than at any point in its history but it doesn’t mean the story is over. However, Sunak emphasised that people shouldn't ignore the hard work of past generations. He also addressed the “small minority” who were involved in incidents of violence saying their actions were not only criminal but it also perpetuates a dangerous lie.

“That the temporary excitement of destruction is the same thing as change. You are, and always be, wrong,” he wrote.

“But to the vast majority who seek only peaceful protest within the law and a better future for themselves and their children: whilst our progress feels slow, I promise you it is permanent,” Sunak added.

'Called a Paki'

A visibly angry Patel over the incidents of violence and vandalism took to the House of Commons despatch box to condemn the "hooliganism". Responding to a question of Labour MP over the anger and frustration of anti-racism demonstrators, Patel recounted her own experiences with racism due to her Indian heritage. She said that she was frequently called a “Paki” in the playground and racially abused in the streets.

“When it comes to racism, sexism, tolerance or social justice, I will not take lectures from those on the other side of the House,” Patel retaliated.

