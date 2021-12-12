Human rights activists including Tibetans, Uyghurs, Hong Kongers, Mongolians gathered outside the Chinese Embassy in London to protest against human rights abuses in China. A large number of protesters have demanded action against the Chinese Community Party government over human rights violations, according to ANI. The people have also called upon the international community to boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics that is scheduled to happen in Beijing.

As per the ANI report, the protesters were chanting slogans like "Free Tibet, Free Turkmenistan, Free Mongolia, Free Hong Kong, Boycott Beijing Olympics, no to CCP etc." The members of minority communities from mainland China expressed anger against the Xi Jinping led CCP government, as per ANI report. The protesters called out China for carrying out human rights violations against minorities in mainland China and other parts of the country.

Protests against China in Britain

One of the activists outside the Chinese Embassy stated that they will not give up on their freedom and rights. Prominent people like Tsering Passang, Convenor of Global Alliance for Tibet and Persecuted Minorities(GATPM), Rahima Mehmut (wold Uyghur Congress) and John Jones and leaders from Hong Kong. The speakers called on the international community to boycott CCP and hold it accountable for human rights violations.

"We are outside the Chinese Embassy today to remind China we will never give up our rights and freedom," said one of the activists as per ANI.

Demand boycott of Winter Olympics

Following the protests outside the Chinese Embassy in the UK, protesters marched towards Piccadilly and started protests against China for human rights violations. The people then marched towards BBC Headquarters and submitted a petition to the media outlet. They called on the media outlet to not broadcast Winter Olympics. Anti-China protests were held outside the British Olympic Association office in London and the protesters urged them to boycott the Beijing Olympics. Reportedly, Global Alliance for Tibet and Persecuted Minorities is organising events to highlight the human rights violations of the Chinese Community Party against minority communities in China.

US sanctions four Chinese for racially profiling Uyghurs

The US, on Friday, sanctioned four major Chinese companies for aiding the racial profiling of Uyghurs, a community prosecuted by the Xi Jinping administration, according to ANI. The firms included SenseTime Group Ltd., Moxing Cartoon, Nings Cartoon Studio and Shanghai Hongman Cartoon. The US State Department pointed out that SenseTime owns or controls at least one individual who has operated or currently operates in China’s surveillance technology and has been helping racially profile minority communities.

Inputs from ANI

Image: ANI/Representative