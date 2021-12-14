Putin Briefs Johnson About Ukrainian Situation, Calls For Negotiations Over NATO’s Actions

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, December 13, updated British Prime Minister Boris Johnson about his assessment of the current security situation on the Russia-Ukraine border. In a phone call with the Russian leader, the UK PM expressed concern about the heavy troop concentration along the Ukrainian borders, Xinhua reported, citing a statement from Kremlin. As the UK asked Russia to ‘de-escalate tensions’ with Ukraine, Moscow pushed for blocking Kyiv’s prospect of joining NATO. This is a demand that the NATO chief had rejected, saying that “NATO’s relationship with Ukraine is going to be decided by the 30 NATO allies and Ukraine, no one else”.

"The [UK] Prime Minister emphasised the UK’s commitment to Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, and warned that any destabilising action would be a strategic mistake that would have significant consequences," the document from Downing Street cited by TASS says.

The Russian President gave details and specific examples to the British leader about how Kyiv undermined the implementation of the Minsk agreements, a trilateral agreement that sought to end the war in the Donbas region of Ukraine. Putin stressed the latter is are an “uncontested basis for resolving the internal crisis in Ukraine.” He also highlighted the "discrimination against the Russian-speaking population" in Ukraine, according to Xinhua.

Putin discussed that there was a need for immediate negotiation with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization [NATO] against its eastward expansion, and deployment of troops in Ukraine. The Russian leader insisted that his country will dispatch the draft documents on these issues. Meanwhile, UK PM Johnson agreed about the importance of complying with the Minsk agreements. "He [British prime minister] also recognised the importance of dialogue on international and regional security, and they agreed it is imperative that all sides respect the terms of the Minsk Protocol," a statement from 10 Downing street reportedly read.

“There was a need to immediately begin negotiations with the goal of coming up with clear, international legal agreements that would prevent NATO’s further expansion east and the deployment of weapons that threaten Russia to neighbouring states, primarily Ukraine”, Kremlin's statement from telephonic conversation between the two leaders reportedly read.

Putin slams UK, allies of 'demonising' Russia

The Russian President had earlier yesterday denied the claims that he was planning to launch a military offensive in order to seize Ukrainian territory. Furthermore, President Vladimir Putin accused Britain and its allies of ‘demonizing’ Russia on the global platform at the G7 meeting of the leaders. Russia reacted strongly against the UK’s warning to Moscow at the G7 ministerial conference, where British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said Russia’s invasion of Kyiv will have ‘massive consequences.’

Russian President’s official spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, spoke on behalf of the Moscow leader as he said that UK and allies were furthering their aims of demonizing Russia once again. The Kremlin had also repeatedly accused Washington of their role in the “provocation.” In a dire warning to Russia at the G7 summit, Truss, as the host in Liverpool, said: “We have sent a very clear, united message to Vladimir Putin. We want Russia to stop its aggression with respect to Ukraine.”

Foreign ministers from the United States, Britain, and the rest of the G-7, joined by the European Union’s foreign affairs chief, issued a joint statement declaring themselves “united in our condemnation of Russia’s military buildup and aggressive rhetoric towards Ukraine.”