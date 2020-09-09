Queen Elizabeth II Became UK's Longest Reigning Monarch On This Day In 2015

On this day in 2015, Queen Elizabeth II became the longest-reigning monarch in Britain’s history at the age of 89, surpassing her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria’s tenure on the throne. According to the UK media reports, while Queen Victoria, reigned for 63 years and 217 days, the queen made history as she witnessed an estimated twelve US presidents, at least twelve British prime ministers, and seven popes during her reign. Queen Elizabeth assumed the thrones in the year 1952, at the age of 25, after marrying Prince Philip in 1947.

In 2015, as she marked the celebrations with “business as usual”, the Queen inaugurated a new train in Scotland. She addressed the cheering public in Scotland and wore her great-great-grandmother’s diamond bow brooch, however, as per reports, she made no mention of Queen Victoria. She thanked her well-wishers and the gatherers, saying, that she was indebted to them and the First Minister, who noted the significance of the day. She thanked many at home and overseas for the touching messages of great kindness. Mentioning her reign as the queen, she said that a long life can pass by many milestones, adding, that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, and Catherine would join her in the celebration at Balmoral in Aberdeenshire later.

Served 63 years and 217 days

In 2015, Queen Elizabeth II became a historic monarch that served 63 years and 217 days, who assumed the throne after her father died while she and Prince Philip were in Kenya. She was then coronated in June of 1953. She got married at Westminster Abbey on November 20, 1947, and on the occasion of her Golden Jubilee in 1977, she called her husband her “strength”. British Prime Minister David Cameron marked the occasion of her longest reign by saying that over the last 63 years, the queen had been a rock of stability in a world of constant change and her selfless sense of service and duty in his address to the press on the public event. Queen Elizabeth II had mentioned that she hadn’t expected to become a monarch as her father George VI only took the crown when his elder brother Edward VIII abdicated in 1936, according to UK media reports.

Britain’s longest-ever ruling monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, turns 92 today. Living through the terms of 21 UK prime ministers and 16 US presidents, she has reigned for 65 years as one constant in a world that has enormous change. Happy Birthday Your Majesty. #QueensBirthday pic.twitter.com/KL7ZVxuBYs — Sven (@SvenRoyalChef) April 21, 2018

