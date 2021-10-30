Queen Elizabeth II Cancels COP26 Address, Advised To Rest For 2 Weeks: Buckingham Palace

Buckingham Palace announced Friday, October 29, that Queen Elizabeth II has been urged to rest 'for at least' the next two weeks, adopting physicians' suggestions to take on only modest tasks and not travel. The decision comes only days after the 95-year-old monarch had medical tests and spent the night at King Edward VII's Hospital in London, her first stay in the hospital in eight years. Elizabeth has continued to work since then and will continue with her desk-based responsibilities, but she will not attend the Festival of Remembrance on November 14 at the Royal Albert Hall in London, which honours British and Commonwealth men and women who have fought in wars, disasters, and pandemics to protect and defend the nation, Buckingham Palace announced.

Queen Elizabeth II cancelled her trip to Northern Ireland earlier this month, citing "reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days," according to Buckingham Palace. Vanity Fair said, citing two anonymous individuals close to the 95-year-old, that the Queen's doctors had instructed her to limit her wine consumption to only rare occasions in order to stay healthy for her hectic autumn schedule. "Queen has been told to give up her evening drink which is usually a martini," a family member told a British tabloid, adding that it is not really a big concern for her, she's not a heavy drinker, but it seems a bit unjust that at this time in her life she's having to give up one of her few joys.

Queen aims to attend Remembrance Sunday

The queen's clear aim, however, is to attend the National Service of Remembrance on Remembrance Sunday, November 14th, according to the palace. The fact that the palace statement mentioned the monarch's desire to attend Remembrance Sunday services is noteworthy, as it is a key event on the monarch's calendar and one to which she attaches great importance.

In recent weeks, she has unwillingly accepted recommendations to cut back on her gruelling workload. On October 20, she cancelled a trip to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Northern Ireland's founding. Only a few days later, she announced she would not attend the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, a major disappointment for Britain's Conservative government, which had hoped to use the two-week meeting to emphasise the need of preventing uncontrollable global warming. She had been staying at Windsor Castle, west of London, where she's held virtual audiences with ambassadors and poets and overall maintained a cheerful demeanour. Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning and longest-living monarch, will mark her Platinum Jubilee, 70 years on the throne, next year.

(With inputs from AP)

Image: AP