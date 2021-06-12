Queen Elizabeth II Celebrates Birthday With ‘mini’ Trooping The Color Parade

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her official birthday on June 12, continuing a trend being followed for more than 260 years. However, for the second year in a row, the celebrations were scaled down owing to the ongoing coronavirus crisis that has killed 127,884 across the United Kingdom. It is imperative to note that the sovereign Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born on April 21 but celebrates a second, official birthday on the second week of June every year.

The Queen's Colour of F Company Scots Guards @scots_guards was trooped at The Queen's Birthday Parade 2021.



Whilst the format was a little different this year, #TroopingtheColour has marked the official birthday of the British Sovereign for over 260 years. pic.twitter.com/BER4eyoa7J — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 12, 2021

Image: AP

'Mini' Trooping of Colours

Queen’s birthday this year was marked by an altered format of the celebratory parade. Generally the ‘Trooping of colours’ parade witnesses the Household division of the British Army, which is responsible for guarding the Royal Family, marching with their regimental flag at the Buckingham Palace in London. However, on Saturday, a “mini” parade, led by the Scots Guards, was performed at Windsor Castle.

Image: AP

According to the BBC, the Duke of Kent - the Queen's cousin - was also present for the ceremony, which saw the F Company Scots Guards troop the colour of the 2nd Battalion Scots Guards through the ranks of guardsmen on parade. A brilliant flypast by the Royal Airforce’ Red Arrows concluded the celebrations along with a 41 Gun Royal Salute by The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery.

The Queen's Birthday Parade 2021 closed with a magnificent fly-past by the @rafredarrows and a 41 Gun Royal Salute by The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery 🇬🇧 #WindsorCastle pic.twitter.com/63xGuK9FRy — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 12, 2021

Meanwhile, the queen has been busy hosting the G7 (Group of Seven) leaders at Cornwall. Just a day prior to her birthday, the sovereign hosted the global leaders at the Eden Project in Cornwall. Known for her wit, the 95-year-old monarch took the opportunity to make a quip which left all the President and Prime Ministers in chuckles. Just as all the leaders gathered for the ceremonial photograph, the Queen asked, “are you supposed to be looking as if you're enjoying yourself?". Her hilarious remark left everybody amused, Mirror reported. UK PM Boris Johnson, who was also in attendance empathically remarked “yes” as others continued to laugh. The British Monarchy has been involved in “soft diplomacy” as the global summit continues to draw the attention of the world.

Image: RoyalFamily/Twitter