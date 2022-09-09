Queen Elizabeth II: Here’s 7 Most Tumultuous Changes In UK The Monarch Lived Through

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a symbol of stability in a turbulent era, died on Thursday, leaving millions of life lessons for her successor and the entire world. However, maintaining such a high-profile stature was not a bed of roses for her. She faced several turbulences, including national as well as personal. Some historians mentioned the Queen faced at least seven major wars and experienced socialist governments, damaging strikes, runaway inflation, and a pandemic. According to Foreign Policy, an American news publication, despite representing an ostensibly ancient system of values, she not only achieved in keeping the British monarchy at the heart of the country’s cooperative identity but also maintained its vogue.

Even, Queen's personal approval ratings were around 70%-- which was far higher than any elected leaders in the Western world in her 70 years of monarchy. Owen Matthews, a UK-based author, mentioned even during the country facing the worst ever crisis, Queen continued to live in fairy-tale splendour. Rather than alienating her people, the queen’s distance and dignity helped preserve the mystique the monarchy rests on, he mentioned in an Obitorury published following her death. He mentioned even during the tumultuous decades, she stood firmly and led the country with the pillar of strength. The author mentioned her another component of her success was her charm and tireless program of public strolls, engagements, and official tours.

Queen's personal turbulences

She was a survivor of Britain’s greatest generation, one that faced down fascism, a conflict that remains at the heart of modern Britain’s national mythology. “Her Majesty, iconic and perpetual as she sometimes seems, is not a symbol. She is a reminder to us all of the generations who did great things and stopped terrible things being done to us," Northern Irish politician Nigel Dodds told Parliament on her 90th birthday. However, she had to undergo a tough time, when her sons landed in controversies. The biggest trouble was termed when her son, Prince Charles divorced his wife Princess Diana. Subsequently, her relations with her alleged partner Dodi Fayed brought many dents to the image of the Royal family. Later, she died in a car accident in Paris. This also hampered the image of the family as she had long associated with Queen's partner.

"It was indeed dreadfully sad, and she is a huge loss to the country. But the public reaction to her death, and the service in the Abbey, seem to have united people around the world in a rather inspiring way. William and Harry have been so brave and I am very proud of them," the queen wrote despite being trolled by many.

Queen Elizabeth II leaves behind an institution

Later, her other son, Prince Andrew, who shares close relations with British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, and has been a main accused in the sexual abuse case, brought a moment of shame on the legacy of the monarch. This time she did not stand with her son and declined to fund the expanses of his legal battle. She had even stripped Andrew of his royal titles, military affiliations and royal patronages. According to media reports, she did not meet Andrew for a long time. Though some unconfirmed media reports claimed Andrew had visited the Queen at Windsor Castle at night to skip media attention. Despite handling such instances along with the age-related issues and COVID-19 pandemic, the Queen lead a life of legacy. Although Elizabeth died on September 8, she leaves behind an institution strengthened rather than weakened by the tumultuous decades she steered it through.

Image: AP