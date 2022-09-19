Queen Elizabeth II Laid To Rest With 2 Of Her Jewels; Here's Who'll Inherit Royal Treasure

The longest-reigning British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, breathed her last on September 8, 2022. The Queen was recently laid to rest after 11 days, following a grand state funeral, at the St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. The late Queen was buried alongside her husband Prince Philip, who died last year in April, and her parents King George VI and The Queen Mother and sister Princess Margaret. Along with the Queen, her favourite pieces of jewellery were also buried at the Windsor Castle.

Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest along with some pieces of her jewels

Throughout her life of 96 years, Queen Elizabeth II was known for her strength, elegance and her taste in fashion and jewellery. The Queen's jewellery from her royal treasure has been the centre of attraction across the world. According to a report by Metro, Lisa Levinson, head of Natural Diamond Council, revealed that the Queen was likely to be buried with her Welsh gold wedding band and a pair of pearl earrings. This changed how Queen Victoria was laid to rest, who had a ring on every finger, several necklaces around her neck and bracelets around her wrists.

Who will inherit the Queen's jewels?

According to the same report, the Queen's engagement ring, which belonged to her mother-in-law Princess Alice of Battenberg, is likely to be inherited by her daughter Princess Anne. The ring is made of platinum and has 11 natural diamonds, including a three-carat round solitaire and five smaller ones on each side. Apart from this, the Queen's jewels comprise more than 100 objects which will be inherited by King Charles.

The Instruments of State; the Imperial State Crown and the Orb and Sceptre have remained with Her Majesty’s coffin.



At the Committal Service, they were placed on the

High Altar at St George's Chapel. pic.twitter.com/fDFQLSSmP1 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 19, 2022

Image: AP