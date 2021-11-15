Queen Elizabeth II Suffering From 'sprained Back' Misses Remembrance Sunday Service

The Queen of England, Elizabeth II has missed a commemoration ceremony which was conducted to honour Britain's war dead, after she reportedly sprained her back, according to a statement released by Buckingham Palace on Sunday. During Remembrance Sunday at the Cenotaph in London, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom along with the members of the Royal family attended the service for recalling the war heroes.

The 95 years old Queen Elizabeth has expressed her disappointment as she could not attend the occasion, according to Buckingham Palace. After taking some time off from her responsibilities due to health reasons, the Queen had a strong intention to join the service, the palace claimed, as per BBC.

What is wrong with Queen Elizabeth II?

The statement which was issued by the Buckingham Palace reads, “The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today's Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph. Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service,” Sky News reported. The national service is commemorated by the wearing of poppies and the observance of two minutes of silence at 11 a.m.

Since her brief hospital admission for an unspecified sickness which is not linked to COVID-19, the attendance at the Cenotaph was to be the monarch's first public appearance. After spending a night in hospital for checkups on October 20, which was her first overnight hospital admission in eight years, doctors urged the queen to rest until mid-November.

Yet, during that period of time, she has done certain limited responsibilities, such as greeting diplomats and ambassadors through video conferences from Windsor Castle. She has further recorded a video message at the COP26 climate meeting in Glasgow, which she was unable to attend the event in person. She has also skipped the Royal Albert Hall's Festival of Remembrance on Saturday, which was addressed by Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince William, as well as Catherine.

Furthermore, as per BBC, the monarch, who was a teenager during World War II, is the leader of the armed forces in the United Kingdom. During her entire reign, Queen has only missed six Cenotaph ceremonies, four times she has skipped when on abroad tours and twice while she was expecting with her two youngest children in the years 1959 and 1963.

(Image: AP)