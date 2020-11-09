Queen Elizabeth II Wears Mask For The First Time In Public, Netizens Say 'it's A Bit Late'

Weeks after Queen Elizabeth II and Prince William received backlash on the internet for not wearing a mask at a public event, the British monarch was spotted wearing the face-covering last week but now netizens are saying its a “bit late”. On November 4, the Queen donned a mask for the first time since COVID-19 pandemic began in March while attending a brief ceremony at Westminster Abbey to mark the centenary of the burial of the Unknown Warrior.

Even though the 94-year-old monarch had appeared in front of the public for a few times, she was never wearing a mask due to which there was a backlash on social media platforms against the royal family for setting a ‘bad’ example. When the pictures from the recent appearance of Queen in black attire and mask emerged on the internet, the netizens were not seen very impressed. While some said, it was “about time” other questioned “isn’t it a bit late?”. However, there were some who said 'salute to the Queen' for wearing the mask as England has entered a four-week-long lockdown for the second time.

Image Credits: AP

Wearing a mask while standing alone in the empty square... is this very intelligent? — Dima Vinn (@VinnDima) November 8, 2020

Bit late, isn’t it? — David Surin (@davidcsurin) November 8, 2020

The Queen wearing a mask. If a 94 year old can do it, why can’t all? We salute you Ma’am. pic.twitter.com/xw3nvSfm60 — Andrew H-KðŸŒˆ (@beauchamp45) November 7, 2020

Wonderful to see Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II today in good health, at the Unknown Warrior internment centennial at Westminster Abbey.



At 94, only our Queen could make wearing a face mask look FABULOUS.



She also looked like she could KNOCK OFF A 7/11.



GOD SAVE THE QUEEN! pic.twitter.com/4zI7R6wQPt — CallOut Films / Shawn Jorgensen (@CalloutFilms) November 8, 2020

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William criticised

UK’s Queen Elizabeth II, who stepped out for the first public engagement since COVID-19 pandemic, and Prince William are receiving backlash on social media for not wearing facemasks in public. The 94-year-old monarch and her grandson, the Duke of Cambridge met with scientists at the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) near Salisbury to provide essential support to those handling the pandemic. However, since the royal duo skipped wearing facemasks, especially when there is a resurgence of coronavirus infections in Europe, netizens said they are “disappointed” in the Royal Family.

From calling it a “disgraceful” step from the royal family to questioning why COVID-19 guidelines are different for them, internet users unleashed severe criticism on social media. While the Royal family posted the images from the event on Twitter, hundreds of British citizens, as well as other people, commented on why they need to “set an example” instead to motivating people to violate the government-proposed precautionary measures. However, the Queen and Prince William were seen maintaining distance.

The Queen, with The Duke of Cambridge, visits @dstlmod and formally opens the new Energetics Analysis Centre - a state-of-the-art building dedicated to scientific research and analysis to protect the UK against terrorist and criminal threats relating to explosives. pic.twitter.com/7AUzA8bZ8Y — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 15, 2020

