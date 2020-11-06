If You Loved 'The Queen's Gambit', Here Are Other Intriguing Chess Dramas To Watch

The Queen’s Gambit is a Netflix mini-series that released on the streaming giant on October 23, 2020. The cast of The Queen’s Gambit includes Anya-Taylor Joy, Bill Camp, Moses Ingram, Christiane Seidel, Rebecca Root, and Chloe Pirrie. The cast of The Queen’s Gambit has put up stellar performances in the mini-series.

The plot of the series revolves around an orphan teenage chess prodigy who is also grappling with drugs and alcohol addiction. How she climbs the ladder of success is something one will have to watch the mini-series for. If one liked the plot of The Queen’s Gambit. Here is a watchlist of other chess dramas.

Also read | The Walking Dead: Jeffery Dean Morgan's Wife Hilarie Burton To Play His Reel Wife As Well

Also read | Abhay Deol Shares Series Of Pics To Let Fans Know What Happens Between Shoots

Chess dramas like The Queen’s Gambit

1. Pawn Sacrifice

This movie is based on a real chess game that took place between the American and Russian Chess Grandmasters Bobby Fisher and Boris Spassky. The game took place during the cold war period and the tension was evident in this game as well. The movie has an IMDB rating of 7.0. This is one of the most interesting chess dramas like The Queen's Gambit.

2. Queen Of Katwe

This movie is a biographical film based on Phiona Mutesi who is a Ugandan chess player. She lived in the slums of Katwe. The film chronicles her struggles and how she rose to the first Woman Candidate Master from Uganda. The movie has an IMDB rating of 7.4. This chess drama is a must-watch for all chess lovers.

3. Queen To Play

This movie revolves around a French chambermaid who was working in the house of an American doctor. She gets interested in chess and the doctor teaches her to play as well. The movie shows how chess changes her life. The film has an IMDB rating of 6.9. This is one of the most interesting chess dramas like The Queen's Gambit.

4. Dark Horse

This film is based on the life of the New Zealand chess player Genesis Potini. The film revolves around how he wants to give a future to those children who have no hopes of securing a good life. The movie has an IMDB rating of 7.5. This chess drama is a must-watch for all chess lovers.

5. Fresh

This movie revolves around a 12-year-old teenager who sells drugs for money. His nickname is Fresh in the movie. He manages to get out of the drug business and starts playing chess which turns his life around. The movie has an IMDB rating of 7.6.

6. Life Of A King

This movie revolves around a cleaner at a local school who starters teaching chess to the students. This board game changes their life entirely. The movie has an IMDB rating of 6.9.

7. Magnus

This documentary film is based on the life of the current world chess champions Magnus Carlsen. The documentary tells his story and how he managed to rank number one in the world. The movie has an IMDB rating of 7.1.

Also read | EXO's Chen Is All Smiles For His First Military Photo Since Enlistment; See Picture

Also read | 'The Affair' Star Ruth Wilson Reveals The Reason Why She Quit The Show Ahead Of Its Finale

Image courtesy - @thequeensgambitnetflix Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.