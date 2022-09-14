Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin Arrives At Westminster Hall From Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin has arrived at Westminster Hall from Buckingham Palace. The coffin was placed on the raised platform known as a catafalque. A service was held for the Queen by the Archbishop of Canterbury and was attended by Charles and other royal family members, according to AP.

The Queen's Lying in state will start after the service and will last for four days until the state funeral on 19 September. Departing Buckingham Palace for the last time, Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was taken on a horse-drawn gun carriage to the Houses of Parliament.

The Royal Family members, including King Charles III and his sons Prince William and Prince Harry, joined the family members in the procession of the Queen's coffin. An escort of two officers and 32 troops from the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards walked on either side of the gun carriage.

Thousands of people outside the palace and other locations lined the route to pay respect to the Queen as the procession passed towards the Palace of Westminster. The coffin was draped in the Royal Standard and topped with the Imperial State Crown and a bouquet of flowers and plants which included pine from the Balmoral Estate in Scotland.

The Queen's coffin, borne on a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, is taken in procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster.

King Charles walks behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall

Queen Elizabeth's state funeral on Sept 19

Notably, Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8. Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, people gathered outside Buckingham Palace, Balmoral and Windsor Castle to pay tribute to the late British monarch.

The state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday 19th September at 11 a.m. (local time), according to Buckingham Palace. On September 14, Queen's coffin was taken from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster. The UK Queen's lying in state will start in the Palace of Westminster after the service. During the Lying in state, people will be able to visit Westminster Hall to pay their respects to the Queen before her funeral.

People may face queues of up to 30 hours to see Queen's coffin

People could have to face queues of up to 30 hours to see the Queen lying in state in Westminster, according to Tory ministers. Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan today warned Tory MPs of the huge number of mourners expected to arrive in London to pay last respects to Queen, Mirror reported.

