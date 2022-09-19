Queen Elizabeth II, who was a symbol of stability in a turbulent era that saw the decline of the British empire and disarray in her own family, died after 70 years on the throne on September 8. She was 96. According to Buckingham Palace, the State Funeral of the monarch will take place at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday, September 19, at 11 AM local time. It is expected that the funeral ceremony of the Queen will be the biggest gathering in decades as several world leaders, and celebrities will arrive in London next week. According to BBC, nearly 2000 heads of state and foreign dignitaries were invited to the grand event.

Details of how the public can watch Her Majesty The Queen’s state funeral:

According to the planning released by the UK government, big screens will be put up across the country, including in London’s Hyde Park, Sheffield’s Cathedral Square, Birmingham’s Centenary Square, Carlisle’s Bitts Park, Edinburgh’s Holyrood Park and Coleraine Town Hall in Northern Ireland. Cinemas across the UK are also opening their screens to show the funeral - bringing together local communities to commemorate. The funeral service and processions will be shown live on BBC One, ITV and Sky for those who wish to watch at home in the United Kingdom. Viewers can also tune into Republic World's YouTube channel to watch the funeral live

Details of Queen's funeral:

At 10.44 am, The Queen’s coffin will be moved from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey for the state funeral. Two thousand guests are expected to attend the service, which will begin at 11 am and be followed by a national two-minute silence at 11.55 am. A public procession will begin at 12.15 pm as Her Majesty’s coffin travels from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch in London. The procession, which will proceed in seven groups and be supported by a service band, will travel along Broad Sanctuary, Parliament Square, Whitehall, Horse Guards Parade, Horse Guards Road, The Mall, Constitution Hill and end at London’s Wellington Arch.

Her Majesty’s coffin will then be carried from Wellington Arch by the State Hearse to Windsor where The Queen will be laid to rest.

The hearse is due to arrive in Albert Road and, at 3.10 pm, it will travel in procession along Albert Road and the Long Walk before arriving at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle ahead of the committal service, where The Queen will be buried next to the Duke of Edinburgh, which is not open to the public.

There are a limited number of public viewing areas on Those wishing to line the processional route are encouraged to plan ahead and prepare for delays to travel. A National Moment of Reflection will take place at 8 pm on Sunday 18 September. Community groups, clubs and other organisations, as well as people at home, are being encouraged to mark this moment in the form of a one-minute silence.

Image: @RoyalFamily/Twitter