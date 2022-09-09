The United Kingdom Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle, her home in Scotland on Thursday, September 8, leaving behind a collection of valuable jewels, vast estates and wealth. Through the crown-- Elizabeth II controlled about $ 28 Billion in assets, much of this belonged to the so-called Royal Firm-- 'Monarchy PLC'.

The British monarchs, though not required to reveal their private finances, Queen's net worth has been estimated between $500 million to $ 600 million, according to media reports, which is not quite enough to earn a spot on The Sunday Times 202 "Rich List of the UK's top 250 wealthy people.

How does Queen Elizabeth II get paid?

The Sovereign Grant, an annual taxpayer payment to the British royal family, provided revenue to the Queen. The Queen also received 25% of the $28 billion yearly income from the Crown Estate, a collection of royal properties, while the remaining 75% went to the British Treasury.

In 2020-21, this grant's size accounted for over 86 million pounds. These monies are designated for official travel, property upkeep, and operational or maintenance expenses for Buckingham Palace, the Queen's home.

Apart from this, the Queen financially benefitted from the Privy Purse-- a portfolio of properties and assets which provided income to her from the Duchy of Lancaster. The funding is taxed and is generally used to cover the expenses that are not covered by the Sovereign Grant.

Queen's over $500 million in personal assets including her investments, art collection, valuable jewels, Sandringham House and Balmoral Castle along with other real estate holdings will now be passed down to Prince Charles when he will ascend to the Throne.

Queen Elizabeth II passes away

Earlier in the day, Buckingham Palace reported about Queen Elizabeth's health and stated that she was kept under medical supervision. As per reports, the members of the UK Queen's family including Charles, Camilla and Prince William reached Balmoral Castle in Scotland where the Queen was staying.

Moments after UK Royal Family made the announcement that Queen Elizabeth II was no more, Buckingham Palace on Thursday, released an official statement. In the statement, Buckingham Palace said that their Queen had passed away peacefully in the afternoon. Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Queen Elizabeth II, the head of the British royal family, was the second-longest reigning monarch in history. The UK Queen ruled the country for more than 70 years after ascending to the throne on February 6, 1952. Since February 6, 1952, Queen Elizabeth reigned over a Britain that rebuilt from war and lost its empire; joined the European Union and then left it; and transformed from an industrial powerhouse to an uncertain 21st-century society. She worked with 15 Prime Ministers, from Winston Churchill to Liz Truss.