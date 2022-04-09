Queen Elizabeth Marks First Death Anniversary Of Prince Philip; Shares Emotional Tribute

The longest-serving consort in British history, Prince Philip, passed away "peacefully" at Windsor Castle at the age of 99 on April 9, 2021. As April 9 marks Prince Philip's first death anniversary, Queen Elizabeth took to her official Twitter handle and shared an emotional poetry written by the famous U.K. Poet, Laureate Simon Armitage.

Queen Elizabeth writes emotional tribute to husband Prince Philip on his1st death anniversary

Queen Elizabeth even posted a video montage that features her special moments with Prince Philip. The tweet shared by Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince William and Kate Middleton read, "Remembering His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh on the first anniversary of his death."

Remembering His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh on the first anniversary of his death.



Find out more about his life and legacy at: https://t.co/6tFq2vjyNk



Words: ‘The Patriarchs – An Elegy’ by Poet Laureate Simon Armitage pic.twitter.com/WpB2L6D75K — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 9, 2022

The poem, entitled "The Patriarchs – An Elegy," begins,

"The weather in the window this morning is snow, unseasonal singular flakes, a slow winter’s final shiver. On such an occasion to presume to eulogise one man is to pipe up for a whole generation - that crew whose survival was always the stuff of minor miracle, who came ashore in orange-crate coracles, fought ingenious wars, finagled triumphs at sea with flaming decoy boats, and side-stepped torpedoes. Husbands to duty, they unrolled their plans across billiard tables and vehicle bonnets, regrouped at breakfast. What their secrets were was everyone’s guess and nobody’s business. Great-grandfathers from birth, in time they became both inner core and outer case in a family heirloom of nesting dolls. Like evidence of early man their boot-prints stand in the hardened earth of rose-beds and borders. They were sons of a zodiac out of sync with the solar year, but turned their minds to the day’s big science and heavy questions. To study their hands at rest was to picture maps showing hachured valleys and indigo streams, schemes of old campaigns and reconnaissance missions. Last of the great avuncular magicians they kept their best tricks for the grand finale: Disproving Immortality and Disappearing Entirely. The major oaks in the wood start tuning up and skies to come will deliver their tributes. But for now, a cold April’s closing moments parachute slowly home, so by mid-afternoon snow is recast as seed heads and thistledown."

Prince Philip's funeral

Prince Philip was laid to rest on April 17 during an intimate ceremony at St George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle. Due to coronavirus restrictions, the Queen was seated alone in the chapel. The funeral service was scaled down due to the COVID-19 pandemic as there was a limit of 30 mourners at St George's Chapel. More than 730 members of the armed forces took part in funeral proceedings.

Image: Instagram/@britishmonarchy