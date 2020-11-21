Queen Elizabeth-Prince Philip's Anniversary: Royal Family Shares Pic From Their Honeymoon

In a bid to mark the 73rd wedding anniversary of Queen Elizabeth and Duke Philip, The Royal Family’s Instagram account shared a vintage snapshot on November 20. The image shows the Queen and the Duke on their honeymoon at Broadlands in Hampshire. The Royal couple were pictured in 1947 and following their trip to Hampshire, they spent rest of their honeymoon at Birkhall on the Balmoral Estate.

The official Royal Family account shared a series of images to celebrate the lovely couple. However, the honeymoon post has accumulated nearly six lakh likes so far and the numbers are only increasing. The caption of the post read, “The Queen and The Duke are pictured here in 1947 on their honeymoon at Broadlands in Hampshire”. Check out the picture below;

Elizabeth was only 21 when she married Royal Navy Lt Philip Mountbatten at Westminster Abbey on November 20, 1947. She has been the Queen since 1952, ruling longer than any other British monarch. Her marriage to Prince Philip is also the longest for the British sovereign.

Handmade card from great grand-kids

On November 19, the Royal Family also shared another image of the couple alongside a charming caption. In the image Britain’s long-reigning monarch and her husband are seen seated on a sofa at Windsor Castle, examining the card made by the children of their grandson Prince Willian and wife, the Duchess of Cambridge. The card also features a pop-up number 73.

The caption read, “This new image has been released to mark the 73rd wedding anniversary of The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh tomorrow”.

Meanwhile, both the post captured netizens’ attention. Several users congratulated and wished them a very happy anniversary, while others called them “inspiring” and “remarkable” couple. One user wrote, “The Queen is still wearing that broach today I’m sure. Amazing”. Another added, “Oh my!! What a lovely distraction!! Congratulations & blessings...such a divine achievement!! Best wishes for umpteen more”. “Absolutely marvellous achievement congratulations to them both long live the Queen,” said fourth.

