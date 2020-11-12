Britain Plans 4-day 'one-in-a-generation Show' For Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebration

The Buckingham palace has commenced preparations to mark a four-day “blockbuster” celebration with an extra day off for Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years on the throne. Scheduled for the summer of 2022, the celebrations will be a milestone to the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in February 2022 as the 94-year-old turns the longest-reigning monarch in British history. Unveiling the plan, Britain’s cultural minister Oliver Dowden announced the news on Twitter, saying, that the country will put on a “spectacular, once-in-a-generation show in 2022” to thank the queen for seven decades of dedication to the nation.

In a four-day celebration, Britain will reflect on Queen Elizabeth II reign, and her impact on the UK and the world since 1952, Dowden updated in a piece to UK's Daily Sun. June 3 will be an additional day off for all the workers, while the late May Bank Holiday will be put back to June 2 to create an extra-long weekend in order to mark the traditional pageantry and ceremonial splendour. The Platinum Jubilee will be a truly historic moment and one that deserves a celebration to remember, culture minister Dowden said.

In a separate statement, Dowden informed that the Brits are looking forward to a special, Jubilee weekend excitedly when the Buckingham palace will put on a spectacular, once-in-a-generation show that portrays the best of British ceremonial event organized with art, culture, and advanced technology in place. It will bring the entire nation and the Commonwealth together in a fitting tribute to Queen, he added.

Read: British Queen Offers Condolences To Eta Storm Victims

Read: Queen, UK PM, Remember Britain's War Dead

Platinum Jubilee medals to be awarded

According to sources of UK's Daily Mail, the event will include Platinum Jubilee medals that will be created and awarded to public service workers, including representatives from the Armed Forces and emergency services. The historic event with traditional nationwide fanfare and celebrations will reflect the Queen's impact on the UK and the world since she first ascended the throne. The event will be collectively organized by The Royal Household and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport in collaboration with UK’s leading creative minds, event organizers and world-class digital design companies.

Read: Queen Elizabeth II Wears Mask For The First Time In Public, Netizens Say 'it's A Bit Late'

Read: Watch Dogs Legion: Can You Recruit The Queen? Is Recruiting Her Majesty A Possibility?