Queen Elizabeth Speaks Of 'light Overcoming Darkness' In Her First-ever Easter Broadcast 

In a first-time-ever event, British monarch Queen Elizabeth II recorded a special Easter message for people of the United Kingdom who are struggling to overcome the hardships of lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a heartfelt message that was shared on the official Twitter handle of the British royal family, the 93-year-old monarch made her first-ever public Easter address. The queen emphasised the social distancing measures saying, “Easter will be different for many of us, but by keeping apart we keep others safe.”

Queen Elizabeth reassured the people that " coronavirus will not overcome us" and sent a strong message saying “As dark as death can be – particularly for those suffering from grief – light and life are greater”.

The Queen speaks of light overcoming darkness, and the hope that Easter symbolises, in a special message recorded to mark the Easter weekend. pic.twitter.com/fTFCOSVBtT — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 11, 2020

The video has amassed over 512.5k views and nearly 20k likes as internet users poured in a slew of comments on the queen’s powerful and encouraging message amid the tough times the country has been battling together.

The queen envigorated the people of the UK by saying, “Easter isn't cancelled; indeed, we need Easter as much as ever”, despite the hardships surrounding the occasion. Her recorded address from the Windsor castle comes as a boost to the public morale as people are locked inside their homes because of the pandemic.

The Internet called her message "hope"

Netizens appreciated Queen Elizabeth's words of courage and called her message a ray of hope. “Thank you HMTQ for this msg. It’s truly appreciated. Hearing your voice is comforting. Thank you very much”, wrote a netizen. “Lord Bless you, what a beautiful & inspiring message of hope, during these dark days. Stay safe. You bring inspiration to many”, wrote another. “This American thanks the Queen for this beautiful, much-needed message of hope”, wrote another Twitter user appreciating the queen’s initiative.

I think all of humanity are united by faith, whatever the faith may be 😊 hope of better days — queen vic (@queenviktoriah) April 11, 2020

A poignant message, even more so at this time.🙏 — Tilly500 (@Tilly5001) April 11, 2020

I absolutely adore Queen Elizabeth ll. I wish above all else that I had been born in the UK. Queen Elizabeth ll is such a beacon of hope. — Mary Beth Simpkins (@MaryBethSimpki1) April 11, 2020

Thank you ma'am. 💚 — Madam President 🇺🇸 (@CinnamonHH) April 11, 2020

Most soulful and uplifting message of hope from the Queen 👑 ❤️🙏🏼 — rcazarin (@702desert) April 11, 2020

