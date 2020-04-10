Good News: Ireland man projects movies on walls for neighbors to enjoy amid lockdown

In this time of crisis where the entire world is abiding by the rules of quarantine and social distancing, a man in Ireland came up with a brilliant concept of keeping his entire colony entertained. A viral video of a man shows him projecting the Marilyn Monroe comedy ‘Gentlemen Prefer Blondes’ on the wall at the side of a house people to enjoy.

Projecting movies on walls

Adding to the noble gesture, Scott Duggan even tried to bring on the sound for the film by broadcasting the signal on FM radio for people to watch and listen to it together. After knowing the initiative by Duggan, many of his neighbours appreciated his efforts to keep people entertained during these hard times. They also extended out their support for the initiative. Calling Duggan, a "community hero," one of the users lauded his efforts towards the community in these difficult times, mentioned the list of his entire work done for them as well which includes screening social-distance friendly classic movies, raising funds and many more.

A 'COVID-19 community hero'

Duggan also inspired many to adopt the initiative and practice the same in their city. One of the users who go motivated with this unique initiative asked Duggan about the projector used for the screening and the amount of electricity it consumes. Some users could not stop than appreciating the efforts of Duggan for the community and helping many to fight boredom.

@MauraDerrane @daithi_ose @scottduggan screening social-distance friendly classic movies on the side of a building for his neighbours in Cork whilst raising funds for @AgeAction is a COVID-19 Community Hero! 💚 — Caroline O (@Lennoco7) April 8, 2020

Do you mind telling me what wattage, resolution, etc is required for something like that?

Or even make and model and I'll do the homework. — Todd Uncious (@ToddUncious) April 8, 2020

What a wonderful idea! Hats off! How did you get the film audio to play on an FM channel? — Rathmullan Film Fest (@rathmullanfilm) April 8, 2020

There is hope for us humantards after all, thanks for sharing 😊 — Actions not words (@TheGardnlyd101) April 8, 2020

What a brilliant idea...fair play to you!!! — Andy Sheridan (@jnrbaker) April 8, 2020

