Good News: Ireland Man Projects Movies On Walls For Neighbors To Enjoy Amid Lockdown

What’s Viral

A viral video of a man in Ireland, projected movies on walls for his neighbors to enjoy and keeping them entertained amid COVID-19 outbreak.

Good News: Ireland man projects movies on walls for neighbors to enjoy amid lockdown

In this time of crisis where the entire world is abiding by the rules of quarantine and social distancing, a man in Ireland came up with a brilliant concept of keeping his entire colony entertained. A viral video of a man shows him projecting the Marilyn Monroe comedy ‘Gentlemen Prefer Blondes’ on the wall at the side of a house people to enjoy. 

Projecting movies on walls

Adding to the noble gesture, Scott Duggan even tried to bring on the sound for the film by broadcasting the signal on FM radio for people to watch and listen to it together. After knowing the initiative by Duggan, many of his neighbours appreciated his efforts to keep people entertained during these hard times. They also extended out their support for the initiative. Calling Duggan, a "community hero," one of the users lauded his efforts towards the community in these difficult times, mentioned the list of his entire work done for them as well which includes screening social-distance friendly classic movies, raising funds and many more.

A 'COVID-19 community hero'

Duggan also inspired many to adopt the initiative and practice the same in their city. One of the users who go motivated with this unique initiative asked Duggan about the projector used for the screening and the amount of electricity it consumes. Some users could not stop than appreciating the efforts of Duggan for the community and helping many to fight boredom. 

 

