Queen Elizabeth virtually attends unveiling of portrait at Britain's Foreign Office

British Queen Elizabeth witnessed the unveiling of her new portrait at the British Foreign Office on July 24. The portrait has reportedly been painted by artists Miriam Escofet, who had previously won UK’s most prestigious award for her art. In the conference, the Queen also thanked the staff for helping the visitors and travellers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Credits: AP

According to international media reports, the portrait showed the queen seated in a blue coloured knee-length dress, wearing her signature pearl necklace and low heeled black shoes. The 94-year-old is shown seated on a chair covered in gold leaf in an ornately furnished room, with a teacup and a vase of mauve roses on the table beside her.

Credits: AP

Within the portrait, there is another, much older, portrait hanging on the wall behind the queen which shows Cavalier, a spaniel owned by Prince Charles and part of Queen's white frilly dress. However, the queen was quick to notice that the portrait lacking one of the key item- Tea in the cup.

Read: Catalans Protest Against Visit By King And Queen

Credits: AP

Read: Queen Elizabeth Confers Knighthood On 100-year-old Fundraiser Captain Tom Moore

'She was smiling throughout'

Speaking about the portrait at the video conference she said, “I'm glad I've had the chance to see it. I hope I'll see it in real life one day.” Later, Escofet reportedly said that the queen had reacted very positively to it. She further said that the queen was smiling and asked her about her alter projets and time it took for her to paint. In the conference, the queen also thanked foreign ministry staff for their efforts to bring back the British national who struggled to return home due to coronavirus pandemic and also heard about international efforts to develop a vaccine.

Read: Queen’s Granddaughter Princess Beatrice Weds In Secret Ceremony: Report

Read: Queen Elizabeth Didn't Know About 1975 Australian Historic PM Sacking: Reports

Image Credits: AP