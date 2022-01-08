Queen Elizabeth Won't Pay Legal Bills For Prince Andrew's Sexual Abuse Proceedings: Report

Queen Elizabeth II, will not bear the legal fees of her son, Prince Andrew, who has been facing trial in a sexual abuse case, the UK-based The Mirror reported. The Queen has reportedly clarified to her son that she would not be bearing his legal fees. The media report comes at a time Andrew is struggling to raise funds to pay the legal fees.

Further, as per UK media reports, the Duke of York is now trying to sell his £17million Swiss chalet in order to pay the fees. Notably, The Mirror report comes nearly a week after the Prince visited his mother for the first time after the court ruling. According to a report by the Daily Mail, he visited his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in Windsor Castle on December 31.

Allegations of sexual abuse against Prince Andrew

Notably, this was the first time when the Duke of York was spotted in public after his former friend Ghislaine Maxwell, and her long-time boyfriend, Jeffrey Epstein, were convicted on sex-trafficking charges. It is worth mentioning that Andrew is also facing a civil lawsuit filed by a US woman who alleged she was brought to the UK when she was 17-years-old.

According to the accuser, Virginia Giuffre, the Duke of York had sexually abused her when she was just 17. She claimed Prince Andrew forced her into sexual acts. The case was filed under New York's Child Victims Act. According to Guifre, Prince Andrew knew that she was a sex-trafficking victim. She alleged that the Duke of York had forced her to engage in a sexual relation, a claim Andrew continues to deny.

Andrew's friend Maxwell convicted of luring teenage girls to be sexually abused

Earlier, the Duke of York voiced confidence that the Giuffre lawsuit would be overthrown. However, after Maxwell's guilty verdict, experts familiar with the development said that this was a bad signal for Andrew as his former friend, Jeffrey Epstein, was found guilty of serious sexual allegation charges.

Recently, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted of luring teenage girls to be sexually abused by the United States-based financier and convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

According to attorneys who have been fighting the case for decades revealed that Maxwell used to lure teenage girls for her boyfriend, Epstein and his close aides. The connection linked to the third child and second son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip after a photograph of Prince Andrew and then a 17-year-old girl went viral on several social media platforms. It was then, that the accuser alleged Prince Andrew had forced her to engage in a sexual relationship when she was just 17 years of age.

(Image: AP)