Queen Elizabeth's Purple Hands Spark Health Concerns; Doctor Guesstimates The Cause

UK’s Queen Elizabeth has returned to light duties after spraining her back; however, a picture showing her hands to be a shade of purple has sparked concerns yet again over her health. The 95-year-old monarch met with the British military’s chief of staff at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, 17 November. Notably, this was the first such public appearance of the Queen after she cancelled four engagements in the space of a month on doctor’s orders.

While it was no doubt a pleasant surprise for her subjects to see the Queen return to work, royal watchers also noted that the monarch’s hands appeared to be unusually purple in the images taken in the castle’s Oak Room, raising questions about any potential cause, beyond her advancing years. It is important to mention that in pictures released by Buckingham Palace, both Queen Elizabeth and General Sir Carter’s hands look dark purple. This could just be the lighting in the room causing the effect, but purple skin could also be a sign of poor circulation.

The Queen today received General Sir Nick Carter for an Audience at Windsor Castle upon the relinquishment of his appointment as Chief of the Defence Staff. pic.twitter.com/Pvttc0hv7w — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 17, 2021

While speaking to Metro.uk, Dr Jay Verma of the Shakespeare Medical Centre explained that the reason behind purple hands could be ‘Raynaud’s phenomenon’ or just really be cold hands. Verma said that the purple shade is usually due to deoxygenated blood. He further explained that purple hands can be caused by lack of circulation, frail skin, exposed veins, bruising, a leakage of blood to the tissue beneath the skin.

Queen's back sprained

It is to mention that the Queen, who wore a colourful floral dress, stood to welcome Carter. This was her first public appearance after she missed the national Remembrance Sunday service due to a sprained back. Concerns about the Queen's health were raised last month when she was admitted to a London hospital after being admitted for medical tests. In late October, palace officials said the monarch had been told by doctors to rest for two weeks and only take on light duties. The reports hit the headline after she pulled out at the last minute from Sunday’s national Remembrance service.

The statement which was issued by the Buckingham Palace read, “The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today's Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph. Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service,” Sky News reported.

