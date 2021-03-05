Queen Finally Losing Patience With Prince Harry, 'reached Tipping Point': Source

After Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle hit back against the allegations of bullying staff calling it a ‘smear campaign’ UK’s Buckingham Palace has scrambled to intervene issuing statements for the first time about "very concerned" allegations. Prince Harry has been testing Queen Elizabeth II’s patience, an aide familiar with Palace’s mood told the British press. Spokesperson Richard Kay told UK’s Daily Mail that while the Palace prepared to issue a statement to probe the ‘bullying’ allegations surrounding The Duchess of Sussex, the Queen was ‘clearly running out of patience.

The Palace has never before held a member of the Royal Family to account. The allegations made on Duchess of Sussex and her responses were a serious blow to the dignity of the palace, Kay said, adding that the prince Harry’s wife had curated the image of ‘victimhood’. The Palace’s spokesman added that the Royal family members’ intervention in the matter was ‘astonishing’. He added that the Queen's deep reserve of patience for her grandson, Harry, has reached a tipping point. Earlier, the Queen stripped the Duke of Duchess off his three honorary military titles after he was no longer a full-time working royal, a source at the Palace informed British media outlets. The royal patronages would be officially taken away from Prince Harry at the end of the 12-month review of the Megxit deal. A 12-month review was put in place in January last year to discuss how the monarchs plan to reassign these positions after the Queen became unhappy with the Sussex’s decision.

Read: Prince Harry Reveals Queen Elizabeth's Christmas Gift To Great-grandson Archie

Read: Relative Of British Queen Jailed For Sex Assault At Castle

Harry, Meghan won't be a part of investigation

Separately, a source from the Buckingham Palace told Guardian that the palace is yet to contact the Duke and Duchess of Sussex about the bullying probe that they had launched to determine the veracity of allegations against Meghan Markle. Harry and Meghan, however, will no longer be a part of the investigation since they had stepped down from their royal duties and broke ties with the Royal family. Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family responded to the allegations on The Duchess of Sussex that she bullied two royal staff and undermined the confidence of a third staff member at Kensington Palace and made them cry saying that they were “clearly very concerned”.

Read: With Much Respect, Cynthia Erivo Takes On Queen Of Soul

Read: Queen Leads Statue's Virtual Unveiling In Australia