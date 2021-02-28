Prince Harry Reveals Queen Elizabeth's Christmas Gift To Great-grandson Archie

Britain’s Prince Harry recently revealed that Queen Elizabeth’s Christmas present to baby Archie was a waffle maker. In a rare interview with ‘The Late Late Show’ host James Corden, Prince Harry said that his grandmother gave one-year-old Archie a waffle maker for the festive holiday, after which breakfast at their Los Angeles house has changed forever. “She (Queen Elizabeth) sent us waffle maker for Archie,” he said during the interview with Corden.

Prince Harry said, “My grandmother asked us what Archie wanted for Christmas and Meg said a waffle maker”.

He added, “She sent us a waffle maker for Archie so breakfast now, Meg makes up a beautiful like organic mix, in the waffle maker. Flip it. Out it comes. He loves it. And now I have waffles for breakfast, bit of yogurt, bit of jam on top. I don’t know if that’s the right thing to do... bit of berries maybe, a little bit of honey, maybe some syrup”.

Further, during the same interview, Prince Harry also revealed that he and Meghan have video-called the Queen and Prince Philip since their move. He also discussed his relationship with Meghan Markle and their son Archie, revealing the child’s first word was “crocodile”. The Duke of Sussex said that his son is “hysterical” and he has got the “most amazing personality”. “He’s already putting three, four words together, he’s already singing songs,” Prince Harry added.

‘British press was destroying my mental health’

Moreover, the Prince even went on to reveal that he stepped back from the royal family last year because the British Press was “destroying” his mental health. He discussed the pressure of royal life and his decision to move to Los Angeles with his wife Meghan Markle. He said that he decided he needed to “get (his) family out of here” and preferred the depiction of royal life seen on the Netflix show ‘The Crown’ to the one published in the newspapers.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had quit as working members of the royal family in January 2020. The couple has since moved to Los Angeles and has begun carving out new lives, increasing their visibility and engagement with more sympathetic media figures. During the interview with Corden, in which the pair travel around Los Angeles in an open-top-bus, Prince Harry said that he has watched ‘The Crown’ and is “more comfortable” seeing the series than reading the stories written about his family or his wife or himself.

