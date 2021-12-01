Queen Has Ditched Her Daily Martini But Still Enjoys Wine Despite Health Concerns: Report

Queen Elizabeth, the oldest living monarch in UK’s history, has not completely given up on alcohol even after being advised by doctors to ditch the daily martini. According to Daily Mail, royal sommelier Demetri Walters revealed that the 95-year-old Queen continues to enjoy a glass of wine with her meal despite being told by doctors to cut down on alcohol. Walters said that he has a very tough job because now the Queen is much more selective about the vintage.

"I choose for the queen, but she’s quite exacting, as she doesn’t drink much wine at the moment," Walters told the media outlet on Tuesday, noting that Queen Elizabeth has become "much more selective" about her wines.

Further, Walters disclosed why the doctors have recommended the monarch to stop drinking martinis every day, as she was accustomed to. "It’s bad for her joints, and she can’t drink too much when she’s doing all these royal engagements – it’s not a job you can drink in," he said.

It is to mention that Walters worked for royal wine supplier Berry Bros and now he is an independent adviser to customers including royalty. He was also a “beer sommelier” for Queen's late husband Prince Philip, who has his opinions on alcohol-related medical issues. Walters said that Prince Philip had this idea that he couldn’t drink wine because it would make him too unwell in his old age.

“So, very unusually, I had to act as a beer sommelier for him,’ Walters explained, adding, “​I didn’t dare tell him beer is even worse for you.”

Concern over Queen’s health

Meanwhile, doctors had previously advised the Queen to avoid alcohol on special occasions in order for her to remain as fit as possible for her hectic schedule. Concerns about the Queen's health were raised last month when she was admitted to a London hospital after being admitted for medical tests. In late October, palace officials said the monarch had been told by doctors to rest for two weeks and only take on light duties. The reports hit the headline after she pulled out at the last minute from the national Remembrance service.

The statement which was issued by the Buckingham Palace read, “The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today's Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph. Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service,” Sky News reported.

(Image: AP)