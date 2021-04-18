Queen Left A Heartbreaking Note On Prince Philip's Coffin, Here's What She Wrote

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II left a heartbreaking note that she had placed on top of Prince Philip's casket during the funeral service on April 17. Although the details of the note are still unknown, however, The Daily Mail reported and also the photos appear to reveal that it read, “In loving memory" and the Queen signed it off as 'Lilibet" (a childhood nickname that Philip was believed to be the last person who still called her). The Palace declined to comment on the note or its contents and described it as "private", The Marie Claire reported. Apart from the handwritten letter, Philip's Admiral of the Fleet naval cap and sword was also placed on the coffin. The Queen herself chose flowers for the wreath that included white lilies, small white roses, white freesias, white wax flowers, white sweet peas and jasmine.

Prince Philip, the longest-serving consort in British history, passed away "peacefully" at Windsor Castle at age 99 on April 9. He was laid to rest on April 17 during an intimate ceremony at St George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle. Due to coronavirus restrictions, the Queen was seated alone in the chapel. She was dressed all in black, except for the symbolic diamond brooch that flashed on her left shoulder and was also wearing a face mask. From Meghan Markle to Prince Geroge, several Royals were forced to miss as only 30 mourners were allowed to attend.

The funeral service recognised Duke of Edinburgh's military associations and included unique personal standard featuring the Danish coat of arms, the Greek cross, Edinburgh Castle and the stripes of the Mountbatten family. Philip's coffin was carried to the chapel on a Land Rover Defender TD 130 that Philip himself helped to design. More than 700 military personnel took part in the commemorative events.

As the nation falls silent in memory of The Duke of Edinburgh, the @royalmarine Bearer Party pause on the West Steps, which is lined by members of the Household Cavalry.



The Duke’s Admiral of the Fleet Naval Cap and his Sword, given to him by King George VI, rest on the coffin. pic.twitter.com/RBC17xhVye — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 17, 2021

'The Patriarchs – An Elegy'

Poet Laureate Simon Armitage’s heartwarming poem to mark the passing away of Prince Philip has been released on the official social media accounts of the Royal family as a tribute to Duke of Edinburgh. Titled ‘The Patriarchs – An Elegy’, the poem is also Armitage’s first to address the UK royals in his time as a poet laureate and said that the obituaries had taught him that the Duke of Edinburgh “hated sycophancy – I didn’t want to write anything that would have sounded sycophantic in his ears”.

Image Credit: @tammytabby/Twitter/AP