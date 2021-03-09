Queen Wears The Same Brooch That She Wore Alongside Prince Philip During Honeymoon In 1947

In a heartwarming gesture for her 99-year-old husband who still remains hospitalised after reportedly a crucial heart surgery, Queen Elizabeth II paid a subtle tribute to the Royal Family member by wearing a brooch on Sunday that she wore on her honeymoon in 1947. As per a Daily Mail report, the 94-year-old UK monarch wore the brooch while addressing the nation on March 7 on the occasion of Commonwealth Day. In the picture shared by Kensington Royal and the Royal Family’s official Instagram account on March 8, Queen can be seen wearing the ornament that she was pictured with during her honeymoon with Prince Philip at Broadlands in Hampshire.

Queen’s Commonwealth address on Sunday

Just as Prince Harry and Meghan’s wildly-anticipated interview was set to air on CBS on Sunday, the Royal Family including the Queen addressed the nation before the Commonwealth day on Monday. The British monarch highlighted the importance of staying in touch with friends and families during these “testing times” amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In the broadcasted message on Sunday, the Queen also touched upon the role of technology in keeping people connected amid the global health crisis.

However, the Queen made no mention of American presenter Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Prince Harry and Meghan. “The testing times experienced by so many have led to a deeper appreciation of the mutual support and spiritual sustenance we enjoy by being connected to others,” the queen said in her audio message. The UK monarch was supported by five of her senior Royal members, who also paid tribute to the way communities and nations united to emerge from the devastating pandemic.

The Royals who showcased solidarity as Duke and Duchess of Sussex made shocking revelations of life within “The Firm” included Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex. Prince Harry and wife Meghan had made the shocking decision of leaving the British Royal family in January 2020 and this year, they were officially out of it. However, Meghan described Queen as ‘warm, welcoming, and inviting.