Queen's State Funeral: Know What’s On Top Of The UK's Longest-serving Monarch's Coffin

As Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral is underway, her coffin was carried from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey on Monday. The Queen's coffin was taken on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy. The Imperial State Crown and regalia, as well as the Instruments of State, were placed on the coffin together with a floral wreath. Notably, the coffin was covered in the Royal Standard. The wreath contained flowers and foliage which were from the gardens of Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Highgrove House upon request made by King Charles III, CNN reported.

The coffin contained a variety of flowers including garden roses, autumnal hydrangea, scented pelargoniums, sedum, dahlias, and scabious to reflect the Royal Standard, they were all in tones of deep burgundy, pink, and gold with white elements. The English oak, rosemary (for remembrance), and myrtle (an ancient sign of a happy marriage) were chosen for the wreath's symbolism. The myrtle was taken from a plant whose seed came from a sprig of the plant that was part of Queen Elizabeth II's bridal bouquet when she married Prince Philip in 1947.

Queen's family members followed her coffin to Westminster Abbey

Notably, Queen's family members including King Charles III, Princes Andrew and Edward, and Princess Anne followed her coffin towards the front of the abbey. Several other members of the Queen's family, such as Princes William and Harry, were present with them. During the procession, Camilla, the Queen Consort, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, The Duke of Kent, and Prince Michael of Kent, were also in attendance.

Queen's state funeral

It should be mentioned here that Queen Elizabeth II's funeral is expected to be the biggest royal funeral as it is being attended by several world leaders as well as members of other royal families from across Europe. According to multiple reports, Queen's state funeral is anticipated to cost more than $10.1 million (over Rs 65 crore), however, no official figure has been announced. Notably, this expectation is based on previous royal ceremonies.

Image: AP