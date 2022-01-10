Queen's Windsor Castle In UK Declared 'no-fly' Zone Amid Security Concerns

Due to fears over Queen Elizabeth II's safety, Windsor Castle, the official royal abode of British monarchs, will become a no-fly zone, according to the British media reports on January 9. According to the Sun, the decision on the security measure was made after a crossbow-wielding intruder entered the castle grounds at the end of December, threatening to kill the Queen.

Planes and unmanned aerial vehicles will be restricted from flying over the residence at a height of 2,500 feet beginning January 27, according to the report. It further stated that flying inside 1.4 miles of the castle walls will be considered a crime. The prohibition was declared in the public interest by the UK civil aviation authorities.

Air traffic control will monitor compliance with the order, and if a violation occurs, fighters will be dispatched to escort the plane that enters the zone. The police stationed outside the castle will be given more authority to hunt down and destroy illicit drones.

Queen’s safety ‘under threat’

A 19-year-old guy was arrested at Windsor Castle on Christmas Day while reportedly in possession of a crossbow. He had been sectioned under the Mental Health Act, according to the Metropolitan Police. Officers are also looking at a video that appears to show a masked man in a dark hoodie brandishing a crossbow and speaking to the camera in a garbled voice, claiming he planned to 'assassinate the Queen' in a revenge mission.

Following the incident, Home Secretary Priti Patel directed the Home Office to explore into tightening crossbow ownership rules. At the time of the attack, the 94-year-old monarch was in house, having decided to spend Christmas with Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall after cancelling her annual Royal Family Sandringham Christmas arrangements. This is the third security breach at Windsor this year, according to reports.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: Unsplash