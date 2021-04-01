REVEALED! Who Is The Royal Member Accused Of Racism By Harry, Meghan In Oprah Interview?

Lady Colin Campbell on March 31 claimed that the second child and only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Princess Anne is royal that Prince Harry and Meghan accused of racism in the bombshell interview with American presenter Oprah Winfrey. However, the Jamaican-born British writer and socialite stressed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who exited the royal family completely this year misunderstood Princess Anne.

Campbell said that Queen’s daughter has concerns about former Suits actor’s suitability with the royal family and concerns if Meghan would have ‘respect’ for all members. However, the 71-year-old Jamaican-born British noted that Princess Anne’s concerns had nothing to do with Meghan being mixed race.

Earlier, in the explosive television interview that aired for the first time on CBS News, Meghan said that her husband relayed to her that there were ‘concerns and conversations’ about the couple’s baby, Archie’s skin colour. Campbell, popularly known ad Lady C claimed that it was Princess Anne. However, in the interview which was reportedly watched by more than 50 million people across the globe, Prince Harry and Meghan refused to reveal the name of the person that they jointly accused of racism.

Lady C in a YouTube video released on March 30 said, “There were no concerns about Meghan’s colour. Princess Anne was rightly concerned that if the marriage proceeded and there were children there would be huge problems, not because of Meghan’s colour, but because of Meghan’s inability and determination to remain unable to appreciate the cultural differences.” READ | Prince Harry and Meghan Markle planning home birth for second child: Report

“Harry decided that on the slimmest of hints about culture - that it referred to colour. She [Anne] had concerns about the disastrous effects of allowing somebody of that ilk, character-wise, into the family, would not only cause trouble for all of them but also for any child born of the union...Harry ran to Meghan with the objections, Meghan weaponised them on the grounds of colour. We are looking at people who are very eager to spot a slight where doubtless none exist,” she added.

New Episode! Watch On The Lady Colin Campbell YouTube Channel https://t.co/ZNg4YlEnHG — Lady C (@LadyColinCampb) March 30, 2021



Palace calls allegations of racism ‘concerning’

Buckingham Palace has broken its silence on the bombshell interview of Prince Harry and Meghan, who are now completely out of the royal family. In a damming allegation against the Royal insulation, Prince Harry and Meghan told Winfrey that there were “concerns and conversations” in the palace about the skin colour of their son Archie before his birth. She said that Harry told her there had been conversations about how dark her baby’s skin might be and “what that would mean or look like”. However, in a statement, the palace called the remarks ‘concerning’.

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved family members," the statement said.

(Image Credit: AP)