Revoking Prince Harry, Meghan's Royal Titles Discussed At 'highest Level', Claims New Book

A new book on the British royal family reveals that stripping Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle from the title of Duke and Duchess of Sussex was discussed “at the highest level” in the royal family. The famous couple who got married in 2018, decided to step down from their royal duties in 2020. At the time of stepping down, the couple claimed that they wanted to live a private life. However, the highly publicised Oprah Interview, a Netflix show and a tell-all book painted a different picture. According to the Daily Mail, the book making the bombshell claims reveal that a royal aide joked about the fact that the youngest son of King Charles III is being held “hostage” by his American wife.

In the book “Our King: Charles III,” veteran royal correspondent Robert Jobson gave a thorough insight into the royal drama. The book, which is all set to go on floors on Thursday, revealed how the royal aide used to take jabs at the Duke of Sussex and blamed his wife for the ‘fallout’ with the royal family. The book also stated that the royal loyalist believed that Prince Harry was being a “victim of Stockholm Syndrome”. According to Daily Mail, which obtained a copy of the scandalous book, the senior officials of the Royal family believed that the 38-year-old prince “turned his back on everything he has known” and the officials were contemplating stripping the couple of their royal titles. However, the book also stated that Harry’s father, the new British monarch King Charles III was reportedly not in favour of taking away the royal titles from his youngest son and his daughter-in-law. “There was a point when officials joked Harry was the victim of Stockholm syndrome, and he was Meghan’s hostage, but now mostly just feel Harry has turned his back on everything he has known,” the royal insider told Jobson.

‘Spare’ made things worse

As per the book, the tensions between Harry and the royal family became worse after the Duke of Sussex released his tell-all memoir, 'Spare' in January this year. “The fact is that Charles is deeply saddened by the widening gulf between him and his youngest son, and wishes he could see more of the Sussexes’ two children,” an excerpt from Jobson’s book reads, as per the report by Daily Mail. “Without doubt, Harry’s stream of complaints have threatened to upset the harmony of the new reign. Each TV interview to promote his autobiography has made the chances of healing the rift with his father seem less likely,” it further continued.

In the book, Jobson stated that the British King is under immense pressure due to Harry’s “continued attack” to the monarchy. “Ultimately, despite Charles’ enduring love for his son, he will come under increasing pressure if Harry continues to attack the monarchy,” Jobson wrote. “At that point, the King would have two options: put up with the spreading stain on his reign, or take action to limit its scope,” he added. While the strains between the royal family and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are intensifying, it is still not clear whether the infamous royal couple will make an appearance at the King’s coronation. The historic coronation of King Charles III is scheduled to take place on May 6 this year.