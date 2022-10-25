Rishi Sunak Changes His Twitter Bio To 'Prime Minister Of The United Kingdom'; Take A Look

After becoming the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom on Tuesday, Rishi Sunak has updated his Twitter bio. Sunak profile reads as "Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Conservatives leader and MP for Richmond (yorks)." Meanwhile, Truss also updated her bio too which reads as: "Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. MP for South West Norfolk."

Taking to Twitter, Truss congratulated Sunak and extended her full support. She wrote, "Congratulations Rishi Sunak on being appointed as Leader of the Conservative Party and our next Prime Minister." "You have my full support," she added.

Rishi Sunak & Liz Truss update their Twitter bios: Take a look

Rishi Sunak vows to overcome economic crisis

In his first address to the nation as UK PM, Rishi Sunak vowed to unite the nation “facing a profound economic crisis” and acknowledged “mistakes were made” by his predecessors. He even added that there are “difficult decisions to come”.

"But you saw me during Covid doing everything I could to protect people and businesses with schemes like furlough. There are always limits more so now than ever. But I promise you this I will bring that same compassion to the challenges we face today," he said.

"The government I lead will not leave the next generation, your children and grandchildren, with a debt to settle that we were too weak to pay ourselves," he added.

Image: AP