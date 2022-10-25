Rishi Sunak Delivers First Speech As UK PM; Says He'll Fix Mistakes, Unite With Action

Rishi Sunak, who was formally appointed as the UK's 57th Prime Minister during his first speech at 10 Downing Street, said that he has accepted the King's invitation to form the new UK government. Sunak said that the country is "facing a profound economic crisis" and that the aftermath of the COVID-19 still hangs on and impacts the economy. He also briefly blamed the ongoing Ukraine conflict for the crisis, saying that Russia's Putin is presenting a threat in Ukraine, indicating that the impacts can be felt. Sunak thanked his predecessor Liz Truss for leadership, saying she was an enthusiastic leader who created instant change, but that "some mistakes were made".

"I have been made the leader of the party and your prime minister, in part, to fix them, and that work begins now," said Sunak as the new UK Prime Minister. He added that he will provide economic stability, and will make the "difficult decisions to come and not leave the next generation... with debt to settle". "I will unite our country not with words but with action."

The UK premier first headed to Buckingham Palace to meet King Charles III, where he was transferred the power and appointed Prime Minister and asked to form a government. He was also welcomed by Sir Clive Alderton, principal private secretary to the king and queen consort, the monarch’s equerry, Lt Col Jonny Thompson, and Sir Edward Young, joint principal private secretary to the king, accordin to the PA media.

'Will serve with integrity and humility': Rishi Sunak

In his first speech made after he secured the Tory leadership, Sunak promised to serve "with integrity and humility.” As he made an address at the Conservative Party's headquarters, the new British prime minister-designate said that the UK faces a 'profound economic challenge’. He also paid tribute to Liz Truss for her leadership, as he noted that she served her role “under exceptionally difficult circumstances”. Sunak added that he is humbled to have been elected leader of the Conservative and Unionist parties.

Sunak said that the greatest privilege of his life is “to be able to serve the party I love and give back to the country I owe so much to." He added, “But there is no doubt we face a profound economic challenge. We now need stability and unity." The ex-British Chancellor pledged that he will make it his "utmost priority to bring our party and our country together. Because that is the only way we will overcome the challenges we face and build a better, more prosperous future for our children and our grandchildren.”

Sunak lists issues he will focus on as the premier

Sunak listed some new issues that he said he will focus on as the premier. These include:

Building a stronger NHS

Ramping up the schools

Making the streets safer

Border control

Environmental Protection

Supporting UK Royal Army forces

Levelling up and building the economy

The newly apppointed British Prime Minister noted that he is not “daunted” by the challenges facing him. "I understand I have work to do to restore trust after all that has happened," Sunak said. "All I can say is that I am not daunted.” He also offered the olive branch to ousted premier Boris Johnson, saying that he “will always be grateful to Boris Johnson,” adding that the mandate the former PM earned “is not only his.”

"I will always be grateful to Boris Johnson for his incredible achievements as prime minister, and I treasure his warmth and generosity of spirit,” said the new UK PM Rishi Sunak. "And I know he [Mr Johnson] would agree that the mandate my party earned in 2019 is not the sole property of any one individual.” Furthermore, he added, that the mandate “belongs to and unites all of us.” Sunak also promised to work on Johnson-era promises.