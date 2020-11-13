Rishi Sunak Lights Diwali Diya At Downing Street For First Time In British History | WATCH

With the festival of Diwali around the corner, UK Chancellor of Exchequer Rishi Sunak was spotted lighting diyas at his official residence in London. The Indian origin minister, who has occasionally been filmed using Hindi and Punjabi words, was seen coming out of Number 11 on the Downing Street and placing earthen lamps outside his door. A 50-second video clip of the same was shared on Twitter by Indians in London Group.

“Chancellor of Exchequer Rt. Honourable Rishi Sunak, for the 1st time in British History, lit Diwali Diya at 11 Downing Street. Proud moment for #BritishHindus and #BritishIndians It’s Happy Diwali Indeed Let the festivities begin,” they wrote sharing the clip who features Sunak, dressed in Navy blue suit lighting the lamps. Sunak, who is the son in law of Infosys co-founder is the first Indian Briton to have risen to the position of Finance Minister.

Johnson extends Diwali greetings

Meanwhile, Diwali celebrations across the British territory have begun, however, most of it has shifted to digital platforms amid coronavirus pandemic. Last week, British Prime Minister and Leader of the Conservative Party Boris Johnson extended his wishes on the occasion of Diwali. Taking to Twitter, Johnson posted a video with the caption 'Shubh Diwali' (Happy Diwali), wishing citizens celebrating the festival of lights.

In the video, Johnson said, "...Wishing everybody very Happy Diwali. The lights are on in Leicester's Golden Mile, the samosas and sweet treats are being handed out and people are taking in all wonderful sights, smells and sounds that make this festival so luminous and exciting..." He went on to say, "Running through the occasion is the central message of good over evil, hope over despair, knowledge over ignorance, an uplifting message that I believe we can all take to our hearts. And with the autumnal nights growing ever longer and darker across Britain, this spectacular festival usher in a new mood and a new spirit of optimism and joy… this really is a festival that can bring all of us together.”

