Rishi Sunak Says He Fears For His Daughter’s Safety After Murder Of 9-yr-old School Girl

The death of a 9-year-old British girl in Liverpool has made many parents concerned about the safety of their children. The United Kingdom Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, shares the same kind of fears for his daughters. On Friday, The Guardian reported that Sunak said that he fears for his daughter's safety when she is out alone. Speaking about his daughter Krishna, the UK PM said, “My eldest is at the age where she is wanting to walk places by herself and that’s why we were not in that flat in Downing Street in that last term when I was chancellor.”

Expressing his disturbance over the killing of Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool, the British Prime Minister said, “It brings it home to you as a parent and again over the summer the awful things that we read about with the young girl Olivia, which we’ll all remember,” adding, “I want to make sure that my kids and everyone else can walk around safely. That’s what any parent wants for their children.”

Sunak said that the reduction of crime rates in the country was one of his ambition over his premiership. “Tackling that and making it safer for people is something that’s just personally quite important to me," he said: “It’s often people who are in parts of the country that may feel that they’ve been looked over in the past, or that are from more disadvantaged backgrounds that crime impacts the most. I want to deliver for those people. Putting more police officers on the street to reduce neighbourhood crime is incredibly important to me.”

Sunak on how his family is adjusting in Downing street

When asked about how his family is adjusting in Downing street, Sunak told reporters, “In one sense it’s quite familiar for the family so that bit has been easier than it otherwise might have been.” While talking about the suddenness of the events he added, “it happened quite suddenly so it was a bit of an adjustment for everybody and I’ve been working pretty night and day for the last couple of weeks because there’s a lot to get through, so I haven’t really had time to stop and think.”

Speaking on the moment it struck him that he is now the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Sunak talked about the Remembrance Day service last Sunday. He said, “To have the opportunity to do that as prime minister … that’s something I’ll never forget. So in among all the other work I have to do, that was a moment where I did for a few seconds actually get to just take in the responsibility that I’ve got in this new job and that was a pretty special moment which I won’t forget.”