Britain's PM Rishi Sunak Defends His Decision To Not Attend COP 27 Amid Wave Of Criticism

UK PM Rishi Sunak has defended his decision to not attend the COP 27 summit, despite the wave of criticism that is being directed at him. He has said that he will instead focus on the "depressing" domestic challenges that the nation is facing. He was criticised by the leader of opposition Sir Keir Starmer for not attending COP 27, who said that, "Britain showing up to work with world leaders is an opportunity to grasp. Not an event to shun.” Whilst speaking to the media during a hospital visit to South London, Rishi Sunak said that, "I just think, at the moment, it’s right that I’m also focussing on the depressing domestic challenges we have with the economy. I think that’s what people watching would reasonably expect me to be doing as well,” as per a report by Sky news.

The UK is facing a crisis in its pension funds, depreciation of pound sterling, and a deeper economic crisis which the prime minister himself has labelled "depressing". Speaking on climate change, the new UK PM said that, "It’s important to me that as prime minister we leave behind an environment that is better for our children and grandchildren. I’m very passionate about that. I’m very personally committed to it." When he was asked if his refusal to attend COP 27 amounted to failure in leadership, he replied, “No. The leadership that we have shown on the climate is unmatched almost anywhere in the world.”

Government and Tory party defends Sunak's decision

The spokesperson for the 10 Downing Street stated that the PM skipping the COP 27 summit does not mean the UK is not committed to the fight against climate change. “The UK will be fully represented by other senior ministers, as well as COP 26 president Alok Sharma,” said the 10 Downing Street spokesperson, as per a report by National News. “The UK is forging ahead of many other countries on net zero. We will obviously continue to work closely with Egypt as the hosts of COP 27 and to make sure that all countries are making progress on the historic commitments they made at the Glasgow climate pact," said the Downing Street spokesperson. Conservative MP Jacob Rees Mogg, who comes from the faction of the Tory party that does not support Rishi Sunak, said that the prime minister did the right thing by giving the COP 27 summit a miss, adding that the PM saved money of the taxpayers which would have been spent on hotel bills in Egypt. "The cost of living won’t be solved in Sharm El Sheikh where each hotel room for the conference is £2,000 ($2,300) a night,” said Mogg, as per the National News report. Doubts have been raised about Rishi Sunak's commitment to the fight against climate change because last year when COP26 was being held in the UK, he reportedly flew out of the UK.