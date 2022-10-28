Rishi Sunak Faces Opposition For First Time After Taking Over As UK PM; Here's A Look

Quick links:
Rishi Sunak faced Opposition in Parliament for the first time after taking over as UK's Prime Minister. He made an address in his first Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons.
In his address at the House of Commons, Rishi Sunak said that they will have to make difficult decisions to restore "economic stability and confidence."
Replying to Keir Starmer, Sunak said, "He talks about mandates, about votes, about elections. It's a bit rich coming from the person who tried to overturn the biggest democratic vote in UK's history."
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak held his first Cabinet meeting in Downing street before facing the Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) session in the House of Commons.
Dismissing the opposition's demand for elections, Rishi Sunak said, "Our mandate is based on a manifesto that we were elected on. To remind him, election that we won, and they lost."
As per AP, Sunak's spokeswoman has said that he is again putting a moratorium on fracking for shale gas that Truss had removed and plans for deregulation of the UK economy.