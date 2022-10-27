Rishi Sunak Thanks PM Modi For 'kind Words' After Call; Opens Door For Deeper Ties

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed that he spoke to the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak, the latter on Thursday, October 27, responded by thanking the former for his 'kind words' as he takes up his new duties. He also exuded confidence over the things that the two countries can achieve by deepening their security, defence and economic partnership in the time ahead.

Thank you Prime Minister @NarendraModi for your kind words as I get started in my new role.



The UK and India share so much. I'm excited about what our two great democracies can achieve as we deepen our security, defence and economic partnership in the months & years ahead. pic.twitter.com/Ly60ezbDPg — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 27, 2022

A few minutes prior to this, PM Modi congratulated Sunak for taking up the top British post and informed that they also spoke on strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and emphasised on the importance of early conclusion of a 'comprehensive and balanced FTA'.

Warmest congratulations @RishiSunak! As you become UK PM, I look forward to working closely together on global issues, and implementing Roadmap 2030. Special Diwali wishes to the 'living bridge' of UK Indians, as we transform our historic ties into a modern partnership. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 24, 2022

On Monday, after Sunak became the new PM, PM Modi had congratulated the former over the historic victory, and also extended special Diwali wishes to Indians in UK.

Rishi Sunak becomes UK PM

On October 24, Sunak became the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, after contender Penny Mordaunt dropped out from the race, making the road clear for the former to take over as the leader of the Conservative party. The new UK Prime Minister promised to serve 'with integrity and humility.”

As he made an address at the Conservative headquarters, he said that the UK faces a 'profound economic challenge’. He also paid tribute to Liz Truss for her leadership, as he noted that she served her role “under exceptionally difficult circumstances”. Sunak added that he is humbled to have been elected leader of the Conservative and Unionist party.