Robert Key Posts About His Quarantine Haircut Gone Wrong, Netizens Have A Good Laugh

Robert key's wife Fleur defended her hairstyling skills saying, “I told him I’m no hairdresser!” making a laugh emoji in the comments section on the tweet.

As former English cricketer Robert Key shared a picture of his ‘disastrous’ quarantine haircut on his official Twitter handle, the post sparked jitters of laughter on the internet. He shared the incident saying that he trusted his wife Fleur to style his hair and give it a quick trim; however, it turned out to be a bad idea. Robert wrote in the caption that Fleur wasn’t allowed to complain about hairdressers anymore after what she had done to his hair. 

The tweet garnered 722 likes as users swarmed the picture leaving hilarious reactions and their own experiences about the grooming at home. “I feel your pain”, wrote a Twitter user. “Have you upset her recently?? That looks as if revenge has occurred!” wrote another user.

Although Fleur quickly perched in the comments section narrating her side of the story, “I told him I’m no hairdresser!” she wrote making a laughing emoji.

Trending #quarantinehaircut

Countries worldwide have imposed a total lockdown shuttering the salons and grooming services, and while the stylists have advised not to try chopping those manes, some people have been more willing to take the risks. People have been sharing the haircuts gone wrong on Twitter with hashtags like #coronacut, #quarantinehaircut, #covidcuts, etc.

Anushka Sharma turns hairstylist for Virat Kohli

In a similar incident, actress Anushka Sharma turned a hairstylist for cricketer hubby Virat Kohli. Sharing his hair trimming session on her official Instagram account Anushka captioned the post as 'meanwhile in quarantine'. While Virat could be heard saying in the video, “This is what quarantine does to you. We allow things like this to happen, getting a haircut with kitchen scissors.” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

