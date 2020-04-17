Aparshakti Khurana Shares His Coronavirus Learning, Says he's Become 'namastey Person'

Aparshakti Khurana's takeaway from the coronavirus pandemic is an interesting one and extremely relatable for all of us. Through his latest Instagram update, Aparshakti has claimed that with the underlying fear of transmission of the deadly virus, he has now turned from a 'hug person' to a 'namastey person'.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor shared a picture of himself where his palms are joined in a namastey as he wrote, "Corona has turned me from a hug person to a Namastey person and I hate to say this but this is how I and probably everyone of us will have to greet each other for a year. 🙏🏼".

Have a look:

In his recent interaction with an entertainment portal, Aparshakti had said that he can see the positive side of the pandemic as he claimed that people will stop taking things for granted after the dreadful experience.

The Stree actor stated that he sincerely hopes that people come out as better versions of themselves after the lockdown which is giving them plenty of time to introspect about themselves. Aparshakti also said that he hopes that instead of demeaning one another, people will now focus on building healthy relationships.

What's next for Aparshakti Khurrana?

Aparshakti Khurrana has made a place for himself in the Hindi film industry with memorable performances in films like Dangal, Stree, Luka Chuppi and Jabariya Jodi. After the release of Street Dancer 3D in January, the actor had wrapped the shoot for his upcoming solo hero film called Helmet.

Aparshakti is paired opposite Pranutan Behl in this film which is produced by actor Dino Morea's production house DM Movies. The Dangal actor is also rumoured to play the male lead in Rashmi Rocket opposite Thappad actor Taapsee Pannu.

