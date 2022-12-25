Royal Family Christmas: Prince George & Princess Charlotte Sing Carols At Church Service

Christmas celebrations are in full swing in the UK and the Royals have been taking part actively. Prince George and Princess Charlotte, the elder son and daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton, were seen singing carols at Westminster Abbey to honour Queen Elizabeth II where 1,800 people joined the service, including Singer Catherine Zeta-Jones. Later, King Charles would be seen delivering his first Christmas Day message since the death of his mother.

Members of the Royal Family also attended a Sandringham Church service for the first time since 2019, which marks a return to traditional royal festivities after the late Queen's demise, and would then fly to the private Norfolk estate, reported BBC. A glimpse of the carol service has been shared on Twitter with a small message. The tweet posted from the handle of the Royal Family read, "Wishing all of our followers a very Merry Christmas! The Choir of His Majesty’s Chapel Royal performs ‘I Saw Three Ships’ as part of a service to be played in NHS hospitals and @maggiescentres across the UK this Christmas."

🎄 Wishing all of our followers a very Merry Christmas!



🎶 The Choir of His Majesty’s Chapel Royal performs ‘I Saw Three Ships’ as part of a service to be played in NHS hospitals and @maggiescentres across the UK this Christmas. pic.twitter.com/IoJVs0E5tm — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 25, 2022

#PrinceGeorge seen Today on #ITV #TogetherAtChristmas ! 🎄❄️



But Christmas is not all about presents and Father Christmas! It's also about rememberance, love, giving and receiving. It's also a special time for many religious followers too! #MerryChristmas2022 #MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/ERiiXrKGkb — Prince George of Wales (@PrinceGeorgeof1) December 24, 2022

Christmas celebrations in the UK

While talking about the celebrations at the palace, Kate Middleton said that she was "thrilled" to return to the abbey for a second year, reported BBC. "Her Majesty held Christmas close to her heart, as a time that brought people together and reminded us of the importance of faith, friendship and family, and to show empathy and compassion. This year, we've invited hundreds of inspiring individuals to the service," said Middleton during the show which was aired on ITV1. Many members of the royal family including King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, Princess Beatrice, the Countess of Wessex, and Princess Eugenie as well as Zara and Mike Tindall attended the service.

The Westminster Abbey choir and singer Craig David were among the performers at the royal Christmas celebrations. Apart from that, Alfie Boe and Melanie C also accompanied and sang a duet whereas William and Dame Kristin Scott Thomas delivered readings, reported BBC. This service was held on December 15, just hours after the final part of the Harry and Meghan Markle documentary was released on Netflix, however, was originally aired on Christmas eve.

Image: AP