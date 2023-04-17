Royal Writer: Britons 'rejoicing' Meghan Markle's Absence From Coronation

After the report came out that the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle will not attend the coronation of King Charles III, reports are emerging that the Britons are happy with the news. Earlier this month, Buckingham Palace announced that the youngest son of the British Monarch, Prince Harry would take part in the coronation. The palace also stated that the former American actress will sit this one out and will remain in her California mansion. “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the coronation service,” a palace spokesman asserted. “The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet,” he added. The highly publicised royal couple left the UK royal family in 2020 and since then the rift between them and the family has intensified.

On Friday, Writer and Journalist Sophie Elsworth spoke to Sky News and expressed her shock over the news. She claimed that the Duchess of York is “obsessed with being in the media”. She also asserted that the Brits might be “rejoicing”, the absence of the Duchess from the historic royal event. “I can’t believe that woman is not going because she’s obsessed with herself,” she added. One of the reasons why Meghan is not attending the event can be the fact that the date of the coronation clashes with the birthday of the couple’s oldest son, Prince Archie. While the King’s coronation is scheduled to take place on May 6, Prince Archie will turn 4 on the same day.

The animosities remain apparent

The Coronation came months after the publication of Prince Harry’s tell-all book, “Spare”. In the book, Harry talked about his experience of being in the royal family and revealed several dark secrets. Not only this, the couple received a $100 million deal for their Netflix docu-series “Harry and Meghan”. In the Netflix show the couple made several revelations that were not well received by the Britons. Some of the UK members of Parliament even pushed for the royal couple getting stripped of their royal titles. In the midst of all the chaos, speculations remained quite prevalent about whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex take part in the King’s coronation or not. Hence, with the announcement by Buckingham Palace about the attendance of Prince Harry at the event, it will be interesting to see how the Britons will react to the absence of his wife, the Duchess of Sussex.